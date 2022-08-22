ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
BBC

Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries win 5-3 on penalties

Premier League side Bournemouth beat Norwich 5-3 on penalties at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Todd Cantwell fired what proved to be the decisive spot-kick against the bar. Adam Idah thought he had got the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant...
