'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
Gareth Bale meets family in LA after they travel 5,500 miles to watch him play… only to find out he’s not in squad
GARETH BALE invited a Welsh family to meet him in LA - after their wasted 5,500-mile trip to watch him play. Mum Rebecca Timms, 43, husband James, 42, and sons Ryan, 15, and Matty, 13, wanted to see their football hero in action during their summer holiday to the States.
Real Bedford: Forest Green promotion winner Rob Sinclair leading bitcoin-backed side
Just five years ago, Rob Sinclair was a member of the Forest Green Rovers squad that won promotion to the English Football League for the first time. Now, aged only 32, he finds himself in a very different scenario, but one he hopes will result in a similar - if less elevated - outcome.
Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries win 5-3 on penalties
Premier League side Bournemouth beat Norwich 5-3 on penalties at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Todd Cantwell fired what proved to be the decisive spot-kick against the bar. Adam Idah thought he had got the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant...
Carney Chukwuemeka ‘Deserves a Chance’ Against Leicester City Pundit Claims
Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that Carney Chukwuemeka should get a chance to prove himself to Thomas Tuchel.Divider(Variant 1)
Kamaru Usman breaks silence on brutal Leon Edwards KO and declares he wants UFC trilogy in ‘second home’ of England
KAMARU USMAN has broken his silence on his stunning loss to Leon Edwards - vowing to fight the Brummie in England next year. The Nigerian Nightmare's dominant reign as welterweight champion came to a spectacular end at UFC 278 last weekend thanks to a Hail Mary head kick from Edwards.
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder hoping to land Big Bash deal
Darren Stevens says being selected by a Big Bash franchise would be a perfect finale to his career. All-rounder Stevens is being released next month after 17 years with Kent. The 46-year-old's name was added this week to the list of overseas nominations for the 12th instalment of the Australian T20 competition, which starts in December.
