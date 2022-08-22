Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
USC football: CBS Sports names Trojans as one of Pac-12's most overrated teams
The USC Trojans are one of college football’s most talked about teams entering the 2022 season. Head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams join the team from Oklahoma while wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award-winner, joins the Trojans after a monster sophomore season at Pitt. USC...
247Sports
USC LB Eric Gentry talks about his motivation, transfer process, positional versatilty
USC linebacker Eric Gentry spent most of training camp getting rave reviews from his fellow players and coaches. Just yesterday (8/24) quarterback Caleb Williams gave solid shouts out to the 6’6” Arizona State transfer. “He's got me here kind of recently. I didn't think he was in. I thought it was someone else. I didn't know the personnel exactly that was on defense because they change so much in practice. And so I didn't necessarily see him on this certain play. And he just, I mean, he just reached up and grabbed it. He is difficult to get the ball over and I'm glad we have him on our team.” Gentry made his media debut following USC’s Wednesday mock game week practice and broke down his training camp experience.
Ethan Garbers Talks Backup QB Role, His Approach to Season
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers talks about embracing the role, his approach to the season, his reaction to Dorian Thompson-Robinson's return, and more.
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC's Wednesday football practice for Mock Game Week
Instant Analysis from USC's Wednesday practice of mock game week with host Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down what they saw on Howard Jones Field as the Trojans continued their 2022 season preparation and what the duo heard from the players and coaches after practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
247Sports
Korey Foreman takes important step forward for Trojans +PHOTOS
Korey Foreman trotted out of the McKay Center tunnel past the All-American Walk and took a notable step toward maybe one day seeing his name on the wall among the USC’s greats. The former top recruit in the nation came out the tunnel in full pads for a second...
Chip Kelly on Bowling Green, Getting Pass Rushers from the Transfer Portal and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday before practice about what he's seen from his season-opening opponent, Bowling Green, how successful he feels he's been trying to get pass rushers from the transfer portal, and more.
247Sports
WATCH: Quarterback and wide receiver highlights from USC's Tuesday practice of mock game week
The Trojans opened up post-fall camp practice to the media for a short August 23rd morning practice. For this short period we focused on the quarterbacks, filming highlights of Caleb Williams and Miller Moss throwing short and deep passes with the wide receivers and running backs. We also shot plays between the scout team offense and the first team defense at Howard Jones Field.
247Sports
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
247Sports
Gary Bryant Jr. wants to make impact in multiple ways, excited to play in Lincoln Riley's offense
USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. can be described in many ways, but versatile is the most apt. He is entering his third year in cardinal and gold and will again be used in different spots on offense and on special teams — and that’s something he embraces. “Just...
247Sports
USC ATH commit Jett White debuts in initial 2025 Top 100 247Sports rankings
USC officially holds a four-star commitment in the 2025 class. The initial Top 100 2025 rankings from 247Sports were released on Wednesday, which featured Orange (Calif.) athlete commitment Jett White, who was newly minted as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound White debuts as the No. 91 overall prospect, the...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 Virginia EDGE Elijah Hughes
USC reached out to the East Coast for a new defensive front target with an offer to three-star 2023 Washington-Liberty (VA) edge rusher Elijah Hughes on Tuesday. Hughes holds Power 5 offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Duke, Maryland, Miami and Virginia. The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound Hughes is not ranked in the...
USC running back Raleek Brown is receiving high praise
Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino talk about what they've seen from freshman Raleek Brown during fall camp. Chris notes how veteran Travis Dye has had plenty of good things to say about the newcomer.
Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday
For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash. Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing...
8 USC fraternities form new council after cutting ties with university
As the new semester starts at USC, university officials say they’re disappointed over breakaway fraternities, and are warning students not to join them for their own safety. Eight frats have cut ties with the school after officials imposed strict rules to Greek life in response to allegations of sexual assaults at frat parties. They are: […]
Eater
Some Big South LA Names Helped Reopen a Sofi-Adjacent Inglewood Bar
In early August, Champ City Bar & Lounge shut down. The Inglewood bar’s status was shrouded in mystery until it reopened on August 9 with a handful of prominent restaurant owners from South LA’s restaurant community. That group includes Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell, who signed on to breathe some new life into the neighborhood bar that opened in February 2020.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Aug. 25
(Photo OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Week one of high school football begins Thursday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
247Sports
