USC linebacker Eric Gentry spent most of training camp getting rave reviews from his fellow players and coaches. Just yesterday (8/24) quarterback Caleb Williams gave solid shouts out to the 6’6” Arizona State transfer. “He's got me here kind of recently. I didn't think he was in. I thought it was someone else. I didn't know the personnel exactly that was on defense because they change so much in practice. And so I didn't necessarily see him on this certain play. And he just, I mean, he just reached up and grabbed it. He is difficult to get the ball over and I'm glad we have him on our team.” Gentry made his media debut following USC’s Wednesday mock game week practice and broke down his training camp experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO