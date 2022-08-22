ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC LB Eric Gentry talks about his motivation, transfer process, positional versatilty

USC linebacker Eric Gentry spent most of training camp getting rave reviews from his fellow players and coaches. Just yesterday (8/24) quarterback Caleb Williams gave solid shouts out to the 6’6” Arizona State transfer. “He's got me here kind of recently. I didn't think he was in. I thought it was someone else. I didn't know the personnel exactly that was on defense because they change so much in practice. And so I didn't necessarily see him on this certain play. And he just, I mean, he just reached up and grabbed it. He is difficult to get the ball over and I'm glad we have him on our team.” Gentry made his media debut following USC’s Wednesday mock game week practice and broke down his training camp experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC's Wednesday football practice for Mock Game Week

Instant Analysis from USC's Wednesday practice of mock game week with host Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down what they saw on Howard Jones Field as the Trojans continued their 2022 season preparation and what the duo heard from the players and coaches after practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abramo Canka
247Sports

WATCH: Quarterback and wide receiver highlights from USC's Tuesday practice of mock game week

The Trojans opened up post-fall camp practice to the media for a short August 23rd morning practice. For this short period we focused on the quarterbacks, filming highlights of Caleb Williams and Miller Moss throwing short and deep passes with the wide receivers and running backs. We also shot plays between the scout team offense and the first team defense at Howard Jones Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC ATH commit Jett White debuts in initial 2025 Top 100 247Sports rankings

USC officially holds a four-star commitment in the 2025 class. The initial Top 100 2025 rankings from 247Sports were released on Wednesday, which featured Orange (Calif.) athlete commitment Jett White, who was newly minted as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound White debuts as the No. 91 overall prospect, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Men S Basketball#The Mo Ostin Basketball
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers 2023 Virginia EDGE Elijah Hughes

USC reached out to the East Coast for a new defensive front target with an offer to three-star 2023 Washington-Liberty (VA) edge rusher Elijah Hughes on Tuesday. Hughes holds Power 5 offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Duke, Maryland, Miami and Virginia. The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound Hughes is not ranked in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday

For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash. Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

8 USC fraternities form new council after cutting ties with university

As the new semester starts at USC, university officials say they’re disappointed over breakaway fraternities, and are warning students not to join them for their own safety. Eight frats have cut ties with the school after officials imposed strict rules to Greek life in response to allegations of sexual assaults at frat parties. They are: […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
Eater

Some Big South LA Names Helped Reopen a Sofi-Adjacent Inglewood Bar

In early August, Champ City Bar & Lounge shut down. The Inglewood bar’s status was shrouded in mystery until it reopened on August 9 with a handful of prominent restaurant owners from South LA’s restaurant community. That group includes Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell, who signed on to breathe some new life into the neighborhood bar that opened in February 2020.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Aug. 25

(Photo OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Week one of high school football begins Thursday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy