CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
Mother of child at center of Amber Alert faces 3 felony charges
According to affidavits, Jessica Skelton, 22, faces charges of burglary of a residence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and interference with child custody.
Pawhuska Journal
Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe
Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later. Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on...
fox7austin.com
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park police warn residents of scam callers demanding money, threatening arrest
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is warning residents to beware of scam callers posing as police officers. CPPD says the scam callers are using what appears to be a CPPD phone number and asking for thousands of dollars over the phone. The scammers are allegedly threatening arrest to those who do not pay them.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Manor
One person is dead after a crash in the intersection of Shadow Glen Blvd. and Hwy. 290 in Manor.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours
Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there. According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water. This is the second…
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
fox7austin.com
1 person taken into custody after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St. A...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT
A Bastrop man is in the hospital for injuries suffered after a chase Tuesday morning in La Grange. Around 7:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 609 near Business 71 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to pull over for deputies and continued to Highway 71, traveling westbound towards Smithville.
Man dies after being driven on top of hood; driver arrested
Austin Police said a driver hit a man in north Austin and then drove with him on the hood of her vehicle earlier this month.
Austin Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Murder in Popular Downtown Park
AUSTIN – Police in Austin are investigating a Wednesday morning murder in Auditorium Shores Park. According to reports, Police have cordoned off a crime scene and are requiring that civilians stay away from the area. Police say the crime scene is near West Riverside Drive. The popular park is located between Congress and Lamar Avenues on the shore of the Colorado River near downtown Austin. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
fox7austin.com
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
fox7austin.com
Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
