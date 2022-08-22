Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after Hastings shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A Hastings man is in custody after an early morning shooting. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus told our news partners KSNB Local 4 that officers were called out to the 1800 block of west 2nd St. just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
News Channel Nebraska
Superior man arrested on drug charges
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man remains in jail following a month long investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and the Trident Drug Task Force. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61-year-old Myron Gray this week on distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face more charges related to animals removed from his home.
News Channel Nebraska
PETA seeking video footage pertaining to alleged animal mistreatment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Officials at PETA are seeking livestream video of a central Nebraska slaughterhouse after it says it obtained government reports of animal abuse. According to PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden, the organization acquired reports documenting cows being beaten and two remaining conscious after being shot in the head at a JBS Foods processing plant in Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
Public health district shifting from Covid crisis mode, to other health issues
BEATRICE – The head of a public health agency that serves southeast Nebraska says her staff is welcoming a return to focusing efforts on something other than Covid-19. Although the pandemic remains with new variants of the coronavirus and development of additional booster vaccines, Kim Showalter of Public Health Solutions says it’s different from the days when the district focused primarily on risk dials and the changing federal guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
