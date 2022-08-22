ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trade winds set to return

No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday.
Buggy, Muggy forecast!

One more day of humid and muggy weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week. An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers, but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea

#Hawaii News Now
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)

Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles

Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep

Trade winds are set to make a return during the day Friday, bringing some relief from the humid conditions. There’s also an area of enhanced moisture riding in on the returning trades that will increase the chance for much-needed showers late Friday into early Saturday, especially for windward areas. Trade winds will be come moderate to locally breezy by Saturday, with drier conditions expected Sunday.
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale

Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HNN News Brief (Aug. 24, 2022)

The new booster was specifically made to battle the Omicron variant. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated:...
Business News: Electric cars by state

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
Brandon Francisco trial put on hold

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing...
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation

