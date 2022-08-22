ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver Crashes Car Through California Whole Foods

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeKue_0hR9f6p100
Photo: Getty Images

A driver crashed through a Whole Foods In Woodland Hills on Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m, and was able to stop the vehicle before too much damage was done. According to KTLA , the car crashed directly into the produce section through the sliding doors in the store off of Ventura Boulevard and did not stop until it reached the coffee bar.

The car was described as being a white and white Volvo Sedan, and the driver was an “elderly man.” After crashing, the man was able to exit the car on his own before paramedics came to assist him. Paramedics evaluated the driver and found that he did not sustain any serious injuries. KTLA mentioned that the Whole Foods was not entirely damaged as a result of the crash. Most of the structural damage is able to be repaired, and no customers were injured .

After the incident occurred and the driver was assessed, the Los Angeles Fire Department removed what was left of the Whole Foods entrance doors and drove the car back out into the parking lot and into a designated spot. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The drivers name was not released to the public .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California

A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three people killed along with a dog when two small planes collided while trying to land last week at a rural Northern California airport. Two pilots and a passenger died in the collision Thursday afternoon at Watsonville Municipal Airport, east of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police

On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Traffic Accident#Ktla
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

4 hurt when school bus collides with 2 cars

Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus and at least 2 cars. CBS News Colorado has learned one of the cars was driven by a 13-year-old girl who took her parents' car without their knowledge. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Lookout Road and led to an extended road closure. Highway 287 was closed at Highway 52 for several hours.No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital. Four vehicles appeared to have suffered heavy damage.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SFGate

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard

When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
HeySoCal

Authorities ID bicyclist, 69, killed in crash in Irvine

Authorities Wednesday identified a bicyclist who police say was killed in a crash involving a stopped truck in Irvine. The crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and the man died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s...
IRVINE, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
999
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy