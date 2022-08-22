Read full article on original website
KCBD
Hotter, then wetter, potentially
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will get just a little hotter over the next several afternoons. On the other hand, rain chances will gradually improve over the next several days. Temperatures will edge up to near average this afternoon. We can expect it to be partly cloudy, somewhat...
KCBD
A seasonable weekend ahead with an increase in rain chances
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be on a slight incline through the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The best rain chances for us will be next week, but some could see showers this weekend. Temperatures will begin to cool into the 60s overnight tonight,...
KCBD
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter and the symphony! A Texas Tribute is a collaborative experience between symphonies all over Texas and Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. These two Texas icons began working with The Dallas Winds and composer David Lovrien to bring this tour to Texans, including patrons of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. We are excited to have Bob and Kelli Phillips in Lubbock on Thursday, September 8th, at 7:30 at The Buddy Holly Hall.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
KCBD
Quiet weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon. Rain chances remain slim through the...
KCBD
Warming trend through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the low 80s over most of the South Plains on Tuesday. The next several days should result in a slight warming trend as the temps return to the mid to upper 80s through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs may edge to the 90+ degree mark.
KCBD
British delegation to visit Lubbock on trip around Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - A British delegation, including Consul General Richard Hyde, will embark on a road trip around Texas beginning on Sept 6. Their visit to Lubbock will fall on Sept 12. Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated earlier this year and the team aims to honor her...
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
KCBD
This week’s rain outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
KCBD
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland became famous for traveling with the football team back when that wasn’t the norm. And since its establishment 97 years ago, it has played on some pretty large stages, too – bowl games, NFL halftime shows and even a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 2 motorcyclist seriously injured in separate crashes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It was announced during a Centennial kick-off celebration that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform during next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tech was one of just ten marching band selected to take part in the parade. Details here:...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 7-5 playoff season Coronado enters their season under Head Coach DJ Mann, who is now the most tenured Varsity Head Football Coach in Lubbock ISD. Seven Offensive and five Defensive starters return and with plenty of experience back, the Mustangs will look to...
KCBD
WL Plastics, True North Steel bringing new jobs to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced that WL Plastics and TrueNorth Steel will be expanding, bringing 133 new jobs and over $41,600,000 of investments into the community. Alliance CEO John Osborne says that the West Texas workforce had a lot to do with the company’s...
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
KCBD
Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
KCBD
Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
KCBD
Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.
