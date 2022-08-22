PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Professional golfer Azahara (Aza) Muñoz will return to the LPGA Tour this fall as a new mom and as the new spokesperson for Tirosint ® -SOL (levothyroxine sodium) solution. Muñoz has partnered with IBSA Pharma Inc. to promote Tirosint-SOL, a unique liquid hypothyroidism treatment. Muñoz suffers from Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition that attacks a person’s thyroid gland and produces symptoms of hypothyroidism, which include lethargy, weight gain, dry skin, and a heightened sensitivity to the cold. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005206/en/ Muñoz will appear as a spokesperson at in-person events and on social media to promote the brand while wearing the Tirosint-SOL logo on the sleeve of her golf attire. (Photo: Business Wire)

