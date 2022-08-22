ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Golfer Aza Muñoz Returns to LPGA Tour with New Solution for Treating Her Hypothyroidism

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Professional golfer Azahara (Aza) Muñoz will return to the LPGA Tour this fall as a new mom and as the new spokesperson for Tirosint ® -SOL (levothyroxine sodium) solution. Muñoz has partnered with IBSA Pharma Inc. to promote Tirosint-SOL, a unique liquid hypothyroidism treatment. Muñoz suffers from Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition that attacks a person’s thyroid gland and produces symptoms of hypothyroidism, which include lethargy, weight gain, dry skin, and a heightened sensitivity to the cold. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005206/en/ Muñoz will appear as a spokesperson at in-person events and on social media to promote the brand while wearing the Tirosint-SOL logo on the sleeve of her golf attire. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA

Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
LIV Golf troll PGA Tour with damning, 17-word statement

It didn't take too long for LIV Golf to hit back after the PGA Tour announced unprecedented changes for 2023-2024. Some of those changes include simply mind-boggling increases to prize purses with the announcement of elevated events for "top players". There is guaranteed money for PGA Tour members. Tiger Woods...
Daily Mail

Awkward moment ABC host rips into a builder for bragging about the construction industry - even as another company collapses leaving hundreds with unfinished homes

ABC host Lisa Millar has laid into a 'confident' building CEO who bragged that homeowners have nothing to worry about in the light of yet another construction company collapsing. Major Queensland construction company Oracle Homes collapsed on Tuesday, leaving 300 homes unfinished, 70 staff losing their jobs and 200 suppliers...
