NASDAQ
Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
NASDAQ
If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Presents An Opportunity
For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) a Buy Now?
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Snowflake Stock Jumps After Company Crushed Revenue Estimates
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) just reported a strong earnings report, and the stock is climbing higher after hours. In today's video, I provide a 5-minute earnings update and highlights. Please watch the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates on Snowflake stock and other cloud-related growth stocks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
These 4 Measures Indicate That ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well
Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
NASDAQ
Is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
NASDAQ
Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $282.4M, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts...
NASDAQ
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects BRP Inc. (DOOO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Is Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Helix Energy (HLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Automatic Data Processing (ADP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Automatic Data Processing is a member of...
NASDAQ
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Stock Soared 14.7% This Morning
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shot up 14.7% at the market's opening this morning and were trading 9.2% higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The hydrogen fuel cell specialist just signed a huge supply agreement, answering critics who have been dismissive about the role that green hydrogen can play in the global transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. This deal could also pave the way for bigger things for Plug Power, which is why investors are pumping money into the hydrogen stock today.
NASDAQ
Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Allakos' (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cash Burn Situation
Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Voya Financial (VOYA) Now
Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA should continue to benefit from growth across all product lines, rising fee income, a higher rate environment and increased alternative asset income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 2.2% and 2.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing GDF Suez (ENGIY) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About Celsius Holdings (CELH) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $22.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut
Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?
Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
