Louisiana woman accused of going double the speed limit while two times over legal alcohol limit

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Jazzi Gregory, 23, of Larose, was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated on Louisiana Highway 309.

The traffic stop was made by a Louisiana State Police trooper around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21.

Gregory was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when the stop was made by the trooper.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The Camaro was verified with a radar to be traveling in excess of 90 mph in a posted 45 mph speed limit zone.”

LSP says Gregory was arrested after taking “a series of standardized field sobriety tests.”

The 23-year-old was then taken to the Lafourche Parish Criminal Justice Center.

It was there that Gregory took a chemical breath test.

The test result showed that the Larose woman was two times over the legal alcohol limit.

This was the third time that Gregory has been arrested for DWI.

LSP states that Gregory is charged with the crimes listed below:

Driving While Impaired (3rd Offense)

Driving Under Suspension for Previous DWI

Speeding

