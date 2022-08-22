Read full article on original website
Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. “Investing in our community...
Two Cortland factories to close
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
Riley, Webb top Democratic primaries in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Unofficial tallies are in from Tuesday’s elections in Tompkins County. According to numbers from the Tompkins County Board of Elections, over 13-thousand ballots were cast in the special election to fill Tom Reed’s old Congressional seat in the current 23rd district. Republican Joe Sempolinski declared victory.
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
Work on Tompkins County domestic terror plan continues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials remain hard at work on drafting a plan to combat domestic terrorism. Lisa Holmes is the county administrator. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, she offered an update. In May, Governor Hochul issued an executive order in the wake of the mass...
Sheriff says Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County needs more corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells us staffing levels at the jail is always a challenge. He’s looking for people with specific qualities. Once hired, Sheriff Osborne says a corrections officer goes through a similar level of training that road...
Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
IPD: Suspect in N. Meadow Street stabbing arrested
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 22-year-old man is charged with a stabbing last week in Ithaca. Police say Zahmear Lawson stabbed the unnamed delivery driver in the shoulder last Wednesday evening on North Meadow Street. Investigators do not believe Lawson and the victim knew each other. Lawson is charged...
