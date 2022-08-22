ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henniker, NH

nec.edu

Men's Soccer Tied For First In Preseason Polls

MANSFIELD, MASS. – Eastern Nazarene College and New England College share the top spot in the 2022 New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll, each collecting eight points, along with two first place votes. Returning champions New England College will be under the tutelage of veteran head coach Pat Laughlin, who is entering his first season with the Pilgrims. NEC returns a large group of experienced players, including 2021 NECC Co-Player of the Year Wiskens Flavil (Boston, Mass.), who netted six goals with four assists in 2021. Three additional all-conference performers will also return for the Pilgrims, forwards Logan Cassin (Penacook, N.H.) and Tucker Stenger (Enfield, N.H.) and defender Robenson Saintil (West Palm Beach, Fla.). Cassin and Stenger each contributed seven goals a season ago, while Saintil led a defense that held opponents to 1.36 goals per game.
QUINCY, MA
nec.edu

Volleyball Tied For Top Seed in Preseason Poll

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Eastern Nazarene College and New England College each nabbed two first-place votes and eight total points to top the 2022 New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) Women's Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll. New England College is led by fourth-year head coach Kirsten Morrison, who was named NECC Co-Coach...
QUINCY, MA
nec.edu

Owen Named USILA DIII Scholar All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ken. – Josh Owen was selected to the 2022 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III Scholar All-American Team, announced by the organization on Monday afternoon. This season, Owen played in 44 games, scoring 12 goals and 35 assists for 53 points. This year, he set a...
HENNIKER, NH

