kion546.com
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.
Michigan Chipotle store’s workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A union says workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing, Michigan, “voted overwhelmingly” Thursday to form a union with the Teamsters. The union says the workers “are forming a union to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they’ve rightfully earned.” Chipotle, based in Newport Beach, California, said Friday that it is “disappointed” the store’s employees “chose to have a third party speak on their behalf.” The Lansing store’s vote to unionize comes amid a broader unionization push across the country.
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man’s partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. The decision comes despite agreement among most child health professionals that corporal punishment is detrimental to children. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
