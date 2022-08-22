Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Yardbarker
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers
Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Drops Truth Bomb About Lakers Culture: "With The Lakers Comes The Expectation Of Winning, And We Obviously Didn’t Do That Last Season, So Some Changes Have Been Made."
As a franchise rich in history and culture, the Los Angeles Lakers are burdened with great expectations. Each and every single season, the Purple and Gold are expected to compete at the highest level, and the goal is never anything short of winning a championship. For team owner Jeanie Buss,...
Yardbarker
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Russell Westbrook For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield: "Finally We Would Have The Powerful Starting Lineup"
For several weeks, the entire NBA community believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would somehow pull off a miracle and complete a trade for Kyrie Irving by sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, it turned out to be a pipe dream for the Lakers and their...
Yardbarker
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Trolled Dikembe Mutombo By Taking A Free Throw With His Eyes Closed: “This One’s For You Baby!”
Michael Jordan was perhaps the biggest star in sports back in the 90s. With the 5-time MVP leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships, Jordan showed the NBA why he was the best player the league had ever seen. Not only did MJ have multiple titles to show for, but he also had multiple individual accolades. 'His Airness' won six Finals MVP titles, 10 scoring championships, and 1 DPOY trophy to add to his tally of 5 NBA MVP trophies.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley reveals his nickname for Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
Yardbarker
Lakers current position on trading for Knicks’ Julius Randle revealed
The New York Knicks have been looking to get rid of Julius Randle for several months. Aside from one impressive season, which not-too-coincidentally came in a contract year, Randle has largely been a disappointment in the Big Apple and more of a nuisance than legitimate asset. In recent weeks, rumors...
