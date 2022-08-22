ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers

Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Drops Truth Bomb About Lakers Culture: "With The Lakers Comes The Expectation Of Winning, And We Obviously Didn’t Do That Last Season, So Some Changes Have Been Made."

As a franchise rich in history and culture, the Los Angeles Lakers are burdened with great expectations. Each and every single season, the Purple and Gold are expected to compete at the highest level, and the goal is never anything short of winning a championship. For team owner Jeanie Buss,...
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Michael Jordan Trolled Dikembe Mutombo By Taking A Free Throw With His Eyes Closed: “This One’s For You Baby!”

Michael Jordan was perhaps the biggest star in sports back in the 90s. With the 5-time MVP leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships, Jordan showed the NBA why he was the best player the league had ever seen. Not only did MJ have multiple titles to show for, but he also had multiple individual accolades. 'His Airness' won six Finals MVP titles, 10 scoring championships, and 1 DPOY trophy to add to his tally of 5 NBA MVP trophies.
Charles Barkley reveals his nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
