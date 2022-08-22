Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
foxillinois.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
illinois.edu
Carmen Bolden-Day talks about mysterious disappearance of her son Jelani
Jelani Day was the fourth of five children in a family from Danville. The 25-year-old was an athlete, a scholar and a son who called his mother daily. He had aspirations of becoming a doctor. On August 24, 2021, Day was last seen at a store in Bloomington. Two days later his car was found hidden in the woods near Peru, about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
WAND TV
Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
smilepolitely.com
The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is ready for takeoff
The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is just under one month away. The charity event will take place at Dodds Park, with proceeds going to local children’s services like Crisis Nursery, Cunningham Children’s Home, and more. Patrons of all ages are welcome to watch up to 15 hot air balloons take flight, enjoy carnival rides and games, food vendors and even take a tethered balloon ride. Stick around past sundown and watch the balloons glow light up the night. For more details, check out their website.
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
WAND TV
Authorities continue to search for Clinton woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton community has organized a candlelight vigil for Juana Arellano. According to a post on Facebook, on Thursday, August 25 the community will gather at Clinton Square to pray and have a moment of silence for Juana. She was reported missing by police on Monday.
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
WAND TV
Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
WAND TV
Jacksonville school board approves new security technology
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville is the first school district in central Illinois to purchase a cutting edge security system for its schools. By the end of this semester, Superintendent Steve Ptacek hopes to have Centegix technology installed in 11 JSD117 schools. "Having an alert system that would notify our staff...
