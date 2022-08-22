Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Nebraska’s Make or Break Season is here | College Football Daily
Nebraska's Make or Break Season is here | College Football Daily. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Brandon Marcello is joined by Brian Christopherson of Husker247...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christopherson: Whipple's sage camp advice critical component for Huskers this opening week
It's not as though Mark Whipple uttered a football thought in camp interviews that hasn't been expressed in some way before. Nor has that been the attempt in an offseason where the Huskers have generally succeeded in revealing little – certainly about the offense. But for a guy new...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game
KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
Corn Nation
Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers
Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Irish article addresses problems with Nebraska football, but lacks balance
Of all the storylines for the Nebraska football team’s trip to Ireland to face Northwestern this weekend, the ones that lean into the international nature of the competition have interested me the most. I had the opportunity to travel internationally for seven weeks this summer — my first time...
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
iheart.com
Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers
If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave Feit: Viewing Nebraska Football Through Long- and Short-Term Lenses
Program-building should always be a priority, but it must take a back seat in 2022 to simply winning now
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
huskers.com
Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge
• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Nebraska OC Mark Whipple has confidence in Huskers after significant change
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has confidence that all of the offseason changes at Nebraska will pay dividends for the Big Red.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
1011now.com
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For nine years, the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been a destination in Lincoln. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena has been an amazing project,” Tom Lorenz, PBA Manager said. The arena has hosted some of music’s biggest names, set the stage for graduates and transformed into a...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0