ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
OMAHA, NE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Nebraska’s Make or Break Season is here | College Football Daily

Nebraska's Make or Break Season is here | College Football Daily. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Brandon Marcello is joined by Brian Christopherson of Husker247...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game

KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
KEARNEY, NE
Corn Nation

Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schaefer
iheart.com

Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers

If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Trip#Dublin#American Football#College Football
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge

• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy