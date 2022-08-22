ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
