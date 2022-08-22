Read full article on original website
Christopherson: Whipple's sage camp advice critical component for Huskers this opening week
It's not as though Mark Whipple uttered a football thought in camp interviews that hasn't been expressed in some way before. Nor has that been the attempt in an offseason where the Huskers have generally succeeded in revealing little – certainly about the offense. But for a guy new...
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Where Nebraska's class stands as the Huskers prepare to start season
Nebraska is set to start their 2022 season. The Huskers will have a handful of 2023 recruits monitoring their season. They currently have 13 commitments in the class which ranks No. 44 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The two Composite four stars that lead the class are...
Prized Nebraska target Cameron Lenhardt to make decision on Thursday
One of Nebraska’s biggest remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball is set to make a decision as IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt is announcing his commitment at 5:30 CT on Thursday evening. The four-star recruit is deciding between a trio of Big Ten teams in Michigan...
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
Nebraska OC Mark Whipple has confidence in Huskers after significant change
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has confidence that all of the offseason changes at Nebraska will pay dividends for the Big Red.
