Kiely Rodni updates — Family shares tragic message after Adventures With Purpose found body believed to be missing teen

THE family of Kiely Rodni has shared a heartbreaking statement after officials said at a press conference today that a body believed to be the missing teen was found this weekend.

The Rodni-Nieman family's statement comes as volunteer diving team Adventures with Purpose claimed to have discovered the 16-year-old's body inside of her car at the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday afternoon.

In their lengthy statement, the family wrote: “We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today."

The grieving family says that they will use "art, dance, and music" to "celebrate our daughter’s spirit and heal our souls."

Kiely disappeared around 12.30am on August 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.

Reddit users joined search

Reddit users helped to search for Kiely, 16, as cops moved to a “more limited search-and-rescue effort” 11 days after her disappearance.

A call-to-arms was issued on the VanLife subreddit, which was galvanized after Gabby Petito disappeared while on a “dream” road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie.

A user posted to the group on Monday asking all VanLife members to check their dashcam footage if they were near the campground when Kiely disappeared.

A flier was shared showing several photos of Kiely, along with her 2013 Honda CRV and a sticker on the vehicle.

Kiely’s future revealed

Kiely’s emotional mother Lindsey Neiman-Rodni, told The U.S. Sun on Wednesday: “Kiely’s birthday is coming up on September 1, I didn’t know what she wanted to do yet,” adding she “just wants her home.”

She said the talented teen, who graduated from high school a year early with honors, was planning to go to the local Sierra College and was deciding between studying music or medicine.

An accomplished musician, her mom said: “She likes to play everything, she started on the violin when she was very young and then moved to the piano a little bit and then guitar, ukulele, and mandolin.”

Authorities searched a ‘burial site’

On Saturday, August 13, responders searched a “burial site” they learned about from an anonymous tipster.

However, they found the remains of a recently buried dog.

Kiely’s family was notified of the tip and a search-and-rescue team located the site.

However, the tip led to another frustrating dead end in the cops’ search for Kiely that has been going on for over a week.

“The FBI agents investigated the site early this morning and recovered the remains of a dog,” Officer Musallam said.

Friend said Kiely had seemed drunk

Sami Smith, 18, a close friend of Kiely's, helped to lead the search with the teen's family as they spoke to many of the attendees at an unregulated party at a local campground with the 16-year-old before she went missing.

"She was telling her mom she was going to be the designated driver because that's how she was going out to the party, giving an alibi so that her mom didn't freak out and say, 'I want you home earlier,'" Smith told The U.S. Sun.

"The person she said she was going to drive out actually drove me out there, so I know she only drove one friend out.

"She planned on getting drunk and getting f***ed up. I asked her earlier on in the night if she could take me home, but she was in no fit state to drive.

"As it gets closer to the 72 hour mark, I haven't slept in two days now. I've had a maximum of four hours sleep combined. It's rough, I'll say honestly."

Friends further revealed they think the older boys, aged around 20-21, came in from Sacramento or Nevada City.

Family thinks they had heard about the party through text and social media.

Chilling last photo

A surveillance image of the missing teenager was located and shared by the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner-Marshal's Office.

Detectives said that Kiely was spotted at a local business in Truckee on August 5 at 6.08pm, two hours before arriving at the party.

Kiely mysteriously vanished later that night after driving to a huge celebration in the woods.

Kiely’s body ‘FOUND’

Adventures with Purpose, a YouTube channel with millions of subscribers, claimed on Sunday in a Facebook statement that Kiely was found.

“WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI,” the statement read.

“Car is upside down in only 14’ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside.”

The crew said the teen’s family has been notified and that law enforcement is on the way.

Abduction controversy

The sheriff’s department confirmed at the press conference today that there had been a “miscommunication” when the case was labeled as an abduction.

An officer explained that it couldn’t have been ruled out which was why the case was originally looked at as an abduction.

AWP's search

The Adventures with Purpose team searched Donner Lake for more than two hours, trying to figure out where Kiely's car, which had also gone missing, could've entered the water.

They searched several ponds in the Cold Stream area, but the water was too shallow, team leader Doug Bishop, told FOX40.

The divers searched for several more hours in the Boca Reservoir, putting two boats in the water to assist them.

Nick Rinn, a certified diver, said: "We’re taking our resources and the intel that we’ve been provided and we’re trying to see different avenues." He said it was a "different place to look.”

Tragic footage

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said today that they have not obtained a positive identification of the body, but they "believe" the vehicle and deceased victim pulled from the waters is Kiely.

Footage showed search and rescue crews pulling a Honda SUV from the water, while a tow truck was waiting by the shoreline.

The group said the car was found in 14 feet of water. The silver vehicle was then covered in a purple tarp once it was brought to shore.

One diver claimed the car's registration plate matched Kiely Rodni's missing vehicle.

Private investigator was on scene

A private investigator claims to have been at Prosser Lake with members of Kiely’s family when the diving team located what’s thought to be Kiely’s car and remains.

The investigator added that he couldn’t share details yet, but wrote: “To the team I work with I can’t tell you how much you mean. I am so sorry you are gone Kiely.”

Lake surface has dropped

In this afternoon's press conference, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said that the vehicle that Adventures with Purpose had discovered was found upside down about 14 feet below the lake's surface.

The lake's surface has reportedly dropped about three feet since Kiely first disappeared.

"Last night we did receive some information of the recovery of the vehicle that we've been searching for and it was located inside Prosser Lake," Moon said.

"It was located within a search zone that we have been searching since the very beginning of our operation."

Divers reveal traumatic part of job

AWP, founded by Jared Leisek and Doug Bishop, specializes in underwater sonar search and recovery and has been credited with solving at least 23 cold cases since it formed in 2019.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Leisek called the unusual line of work an "addiction," but one that comes with a considerable emotional burden.

"We have to be careful about having mental breakdowns because we are dealing with things that are so sensitive," Leisek said, speaking over Zoom a few months before Rodni vanished.

"I personally ended up coming home a week early from another search, because I was missing my family and a few things were just bothering me.

"And as addicting as it is to want to get out there, and what goes through your mind when you're at home is all the families you could be helping, but you have to take care of yourself.

"You've got to take care of your health and balance your life first so you remain healthy and stay in the best shape possible to help somebody else in need."

AWP found Kiely's car in 35 minutes

In an update Monday morning, Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn from Adventures with Purpose said they found Kiely's car with her remains in 35 minutes.

Prior to the involvement of AWP, the sheriff's department had worked with multiple agencies in an attempt to find Kiely.

Family's statement, continued

The message continues: "While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.

"Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.

"There are certain occasions when words fail. Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions.

"Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life’s song while we celebrate our daughter’s spirit and heal our souls."

The statement is signed "In gratitude, The Rodni-Nieman Family."

Family's statement

Kiely Rodni's family has released a statement in light of the new discovery addressed to "friends, family, law enforcement, media, and our global community."

"We are eternally grateful for the love and support you have shown us in the last couple of weeks.

"We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today.

"Mr. Rogers famously told a story of 'looking for the helpers' whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force.

"We are forever indebted to you."

Tribute posts pour in

In light of the press conference Sunday morning, social media users are taking to Twitter to post tributes for Kiely.

One user shared, "She was on her way to do great things. The world won't be the same without this angel. Fly high sweel girl."

Another expressed sympathy for her parents stating, "Kiely Rodni's family are part of a club in which too many of us find ourselves, a club that no one should ever join."

Vehicle found near campground

According to a graphic posted by the San Francisco Chronicle, Kiely's vehicle was found 1km from the Prosser Family Campground, where she was last seen.

Her car was submerged in the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

More on the AWP Press Conference

Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn confirmed in their press release that they began the investigation on Sunday morning at 10:40am.

They used sonar technology to find the vehicle underwater and confirmed the car was Kiely's that same afternoon.

Bishop and Rinn also stated that they notified Kiely's family and her father and grandfather had arrived immediately.

AWP Press Conference

Adventures with Purpose posted a live stream Monday morning prior to the official press conference.

AWP members Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn were featured in the video to discuss their involvement with the case.

They clarified the case is ongoing and urged their viewers to respect the highly active investigation.

Officers confirm multiple agencies are involved

Officers confirm multiple agencies will assist in the ongoing investigation.

An officer detailed in the recent press conference that several county departments have assisted with the case.

In addition, dive teams and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

Misleading information

The press conference had revealed misleading information on how deep the car was submerged.

An officer confirmed that although the car was reported at 14 feet, the water level has dropped and it is difficult to tell where exactly the car was found.

Sheriff office opens up about investigation

The press conference held on Monday afternoon had revealed there were 150 law enforcement officials working on the case across multiple agencies.

The department has stated they believe the body found is Kiely but the investigation remains open.

Additional information as to how the car became submerged under water is not available at this time.

Autopsy set for tomorrow

An officer confirms an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The department also has said toxicology reports generally take four to six weeks.

Once they receive the report, they will be able to determine an official cause of death.

Officers did not prevent AWP from searching in the lake

The sheriff's department responds to rumors that they told AWP not to look where the vehicle was found.

An officer confirms that statement is inaccurate and that they welcomed help from AWP.

Officers are supporting the family