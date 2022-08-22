ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

jabberdevil9
2d ago

trubisky might have learned a few things in buffalo...I mean allen made huge leaps and a year of tutoring might have shaped him into a better qb...he's got talent.

The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, aka the “Punt God,” and two other San Diego State football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year, according to a civil lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court on Thursday, via the Los Angeles Times. The other two men have […] The post Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle

The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

