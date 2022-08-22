Read full article on original website
Oxford Opens Football Season at Brandon
The Oxford Chargers open the 2022 football season on Friday night, traveling to take on the Brandon Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Oxford finished last season with an 8-5 overall record. Their run to a state championship came to end in the second round of the playoffs to Madison Central by the score of 31-21.
WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game
In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
WJTV Game of the Week: Germantown vs. Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- In the video above Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein previews WJTV’s Game of the Week between Germantown and Vicksburg.
Smith and King have taken their talents to Jefferson County High School
Former Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball assistant coach DeAndre King and player Zy Smith are now a part of the Jefferson County High School basketball team. After helping the Lady Eagles reach the second round of the playoffs last season and being named VDN’s Girl’s Junior High Basketball Coach of the Year, King made his official move to Fayette, Mississippi where he is looking to make an impact.
Kevia Davis takes over as Gator Girls head coach
Vicksburg native Kevia Davis has taken over as the Gator Girls Head Coach at Vicksburg High School. Davis, a former gator girl captain, graduated from VHS in 2018 and has been dancing since the seventh grade as she was a part of the first group of Gatorettes. Her dance skills eventually led her to Alcorn State University where she was one of a few Golden Girls to be the captain of the team for two years straight. She was also the Vice President of The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.
Thursday Night High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Ocean Springs starts slow but is able to beat Clinton 31-13.
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
Bass Fishing in the Barnett Reservoir
“The Rez” is the result of impounding the Pearl River in 1965. The reservoir is a great place for anglers and boaters alike. Bass fishing is the name of the game here and if you’re visiting Ridgeland, we want to make sure you have the best time possible fishing The Rez.
Parents describe Jim Hill’s early dismissal as ‘chaos’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding. Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access […]
Bovina Elementary will be closed on Wednesday
Bovina Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to power outage. VDN will provide updates on all other schools.
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Man leads pursuit down Mississippi interstate, captured after he rams police squad car and then flees into woods.
One man was arrested after he led Mississippi police officers on a pursuit down the interstate and then rammed his car into a police squad car. Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, reportedly led officers on a pursuit down Interstate 220 in Jackson. He was taken into custody after he reportedly rammed...
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners
Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
Drone Video: Canton faces more flooding problems
CANTON, Miss. — A bird's eye view of flooding in Canton courtesy of Tommy Keith Grant. Tap here for more on the story.
School buses maneuver around flooding to pick up students
JACKSON, Miss. — Flooding and power outages led toschool closures on Wednesday. Jim Hill High School dismissed students early after streets around the school in Jackson were covered with floodwaters. "The buses can't get around the corner from Highway 80 because it's flooded so bad," said parent Antonio Singleton....
Return of Greybeard: 87-year-old passes through Vicksburg on his way to another world record
Dale Sanders, known as the Grey Beard Adventurer, climbed out of his canoe and flashed a huge grin. It was Saturday afternoon when Dale and company arrived at the Vicksburg riverfront, having paddled around 1,900 miles since they put in at Lake Itasca, Minnesota on June 14, Dale’s 87th birthday.
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits. On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama. According to her itinerary,...
