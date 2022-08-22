ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Opens Football Season at Brandon

The Oxford Chargers open the 2022 football season on Friday night, traveling to take on the Brandon Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Oxford finished last season with an 8-5 overall record. Their run to a state championship came to end in the second round of the playoffs to Madison Central by the score of 31-21.
OXFORD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game

In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
HEIDELBERG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Smith and King have taken their talents to Jefferson County High School

Former Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball assistant coach DeAndre King and player Zy Smith are now a part of the Jefferson County High School basketball team. After helping the Lady Eagles reach the second round of the playoffs last season and being named VDN’s Girl’s Junior High Basketball Coach of the Year, King made his official move to Fayette, Mississippi where he is looking to make an impact.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Football
City
Centreville, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Kevia Davis takes over as Gator Girls head coach

Vicksburg native Kevia Davis has taken over as the Gator Girls Head Coach at Vicksburg High School. Davis, a former gator girl captain, graduated from VHS in 2018 and has been dancing since the seventh grade as she was a part of the first group of Gatorettes. Her dance skills eventually led her to Alcorn State University where she was one of a few Golden Girls to be the captain of the team for two years straight. She was also the Vice President of The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
visitridgeland.com

Bass Fishing in the Barnett Reservoir

“The Rez” is the result of impounding the Pearl River in 1965. The reservoir is a great place for anglers and boaters alike. Bass fishing is the name of the game here and if you’re visiting Ridgeland, we want to make sure you have the best time possible fishing The Rez.
RIDGELAND, MS
Person
Josh Morgan
WJTV 12

Parents describe Jim Hill’s early dismissal as ‘chaos’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding. Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
JACKSON, MS
#Linus School Sports#Vhs#The First Game#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wc#The Red Carpet Bowl#Mavericks#Gators#Vicksburg Daily News#Manchester
earnthenecklace.com

Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?

Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners

Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WAPT

School buses maneuver around flooding to pick up students

JACKSON, Miss. — Flooding and power outages led toschool closures on Wednesday. Jim Hill High School dismissed students early after streets around the school in Jackson were covered with floodwaters. "The buses can't get around the corner from Highway 80 because it's flooded so bad," said parent Antonio Singleton....
JACKSON, MS

