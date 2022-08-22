Beyoncé's Mom Drops Massive Hint Suggesting Destiny's Child Could Be Reuniting

mega

A girl group reunion may be our Destiny, Child!

Beyoncé ’s mom, Tina Knowles , seemingly stoked rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion this week, taking to Instagram with a stunning snap of her eldest daughter alongside former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams .

“Gorgeous Destinys Child Members Kelly , Michelle and Beyoncé,” Knowles captioned the post shared on Monday, August 22, featuring the trio all rocking coordinating black dresses and big smiles.

And it seems fans couldn’t handle the nostalgic photo, flooding the photo’s comments section with questions about the group’s future.

“Are you trying to tell us something Miss Tina,” inquired one fan.

“The ppl want/need a reunion album/tour,” added another commenter.

Meanwhile, some fans seemingly took the image as a clue that there may be a Destiny’s Child reunion as a part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy, the first installment of which was released last month .

“Act iii?” asked one fan, referencing the project .

“Renaissance act DCIII,” quipped another.

The post comes just months after Rowland hinted at the possibility of getting the beloved girl group back together — and the importance of spontaneity in a potential reunion — earlier this year while promoting her new children’s book.

"We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that... you would deserve a surprise," the musician told Entertainment Tonight back in April, adding that she and her fellow “Survivor” songstresses would never “play with” fans when it comes to a potential comeback.

“I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens,” the singer continued. “It's just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny's Child would be a pleasant surprise."

First founded in 1990 when Beyoncé was just nine years old, Destiny’s Child would ultimately reach international acclaim, landing four number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Independent Women Part I" and "Say My Name." The girl group, which won two Grammy Awards, ultimately disbanded in 2006, with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams all going on to pursue solo careers.