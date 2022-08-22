ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beyoncé's Mom Drops Massive Hint Suggesting Destiny's Child Could Be Reuniting

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZLIv_0hR9RyWs00
mega

A girl group reunion may be our Destiny, Child!

Beyoncé ’s mom, Tina Knowles , seemingly stoked rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion this week, taking to Instagram with a stunning snap of her eldest daughter alongside former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams .

“Gorgeous Destinys Child Members Kelly , Michelle and Beyoncé,” Knowles captioned the post shared on Monday, August 22, featuring the trio all rocking coordinating black dresses and big smiles.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: LET'S ALL LOOK BACK AT THE EPIC FASHION OF DESTINY'S CHILD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2oLm_0hR9RyWs00
mega

And it seems fans couldn’t handle the nostalgic photo, flooding the photo’s comments section with questions about the group’s future.

“Are you trying to tell us something Miss Tina,” inquired one fan.

“The ppl want/need a reunion album/tour,” added another commenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rLaY_0hR9RyWs00
mega

Meanwhile, some fans seemingly took the image as a clue that there may be a Destiny’s Child reunion as a part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy, the first installment of which was released last month .

“Act iii?” asked one fan, referencing the project .

“Renaissance act DCIII,” quipped another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27coXf_0hR9RyWs00
mega

The post comes just months after Rowland hinted at the possibility of getting the beloved girl group back together — and the importance of spontaneity in a potential reunion — earlier this year while promoting her new children’s book.

"We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that... you would deserve a surprise," the musician told Entertainment Tonight back in April, adding that she and her fellow “Survivor” songstresses would never “play with” fans when it comes to a potential comeback.

“I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens,” the singer continued. “It's just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny's Child would be a pleasant surprise."

OK! EXCLUSIVE: KELLY ROWLAND TALKS HER NEW ALBUM, IF A DESTINY'S CHILD REUNION IS REALLY HAPPENING AND WHY EVERY MOM HAS THE RIGHT TO FEEL 'FLY'

First founded in 1990 when Beyoncé was just nine years old, Destiny’s Child would ultimately reach international acclaim, landing four number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Independent Women Part I" and "Say My Name." The girl group, which won two Grammy Awards, ultimately disbanded in 2006, with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams all going on to pursue solo careers.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Tina Knowles
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Grammy Awards#Renaissance
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Files for Divorce Days After He Covers Up Tattoo of Her Face

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly splitting up for unknown reasons after 25 years of marriage. Stallone was caught in early August swapping out his wife’s face on a large tattoo sleeve for a portrait of Butkus, his giant bull mastiff featured in the Rocky movies, reported the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Flavin made an Instagram post that alluded to their split, subsequently unfollowing the star. The pair, who had one of the longest lasting relationships in Hollywood, started the divorce process on Friday when Flavin filed a petition for “dissolution of marriage and other relief.” Their relationship was unexpectedly long given Stallone’s playboy reputation, and the couple ended up having three daughters together: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. After rumors and cheating allegations, Flavin conceded after the couple’s 1997 wedding that she couldn’t change her 45-year-old husband’s habits, in an interview with People. Stallone began dating his second wife in 1988, when she was a 20-year-old model, but they had an on-again-off-again relationship while Stallone got engaged and left a couple of other women.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

106K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy