Brodhead/Juda's Vondra scores twice on kick returns to lead rout over Edgerton

By By Jimmy Oswald Adams Publishing Group
 3 days ago

BRODHEAD

Two special teams touchdowns, a strip sack and a season-opening win at home.

It’s hard to imagine how Brodhead/Juda’s Ayidn Vondra could have had a better night to start the 2022 high school football season.

But Vondra still isn’t satisfied, and neither are the rest of the Cardinals despite a 33-6 win over the Edgerton Crimson Tide on Friday night.

“We have way higher expectations,” Vondra said. “We obviously can’t be too disappointed with a win, but the best part of this team is that everyone understood coming back into the locker room that that’s not what we’re looking for. We’re still looking for a lot more out of everyone.”

The Cardinals looked poised for a win right out of the gate. Braden Troeger’s first pass of the game was snatched out of the air by Gunner Boegli for the first turnover of the young season.

Brodhead/Juda took advantage of the great field position, getting into the end zone with an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Leon Saunders.

“I love that guy,” Vondra said. “That’s my brother. He got hurt (last season), came back from a broken femur. It just brings me so much joy watching him carry the football so well. I love watching that.”

The Cardinals defense did a solid job keeping Edgerton in check in the first half, as they constantly kept pressure on Troeger to pile up eight total sacks in the game.

“We just came out ready to go,” he said. “That was one of our big plans. We just wanted to come out and hit him, and we did a good job of that at the start of the game.”

The Cardinals also had nine tackles for loss, with defensive lineman Hunter Foster being involved in four of them.

Blake Matthys was the next Cardinal to find the end zone, scoring on a 40-yard touchdown run to give the Brodhead/Juda a 14-0 lead.

Matthys led the team with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.

Edgerton punted on its next drive, and Vondra weaved in between defenders, breaking tackles and using his legs to take the return 62 yards for a touchdown.

“His speed (makes him such a good returner),” head coach Jim Matthys said. “He just gets out into the open field, and he’s so fast. He was the fastest kid on the field, and he will be in just about every game.”

The Cardinals took a 21-0 lead into halftime, and Vondra took the second-half opening kickoff 92 yards for his second touchdown of the night.

“I couldn’t have done it without the special teams,” he said. “The blocking was perfect, I think only one guy touched me the whole way. It was very easy to get to the outside.”

Vondra wasn’t the only one producing electricity in Brodhead on Friday—a thunderstorm that had been approaching for much of the game eventually arrived, sending the game into a delay that lasted a little over an hour.

It looked like the Cardinals didn’t miss a beat out of the delay as Vondra continued his dominant day with a strip sack of Troeger that was recovered by Hillstrom, which led to Saunders’ second score of the game.

The teams agreed to end the game with 4:41 left on the clock with more lightning and heavy rain approaching the area.

The Cardinals travel this week to play Evansville (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Edgerton hosts Clinton in a nonconference game Friday night.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 33, EDGERTON 6

Edgerton 0 0 6 0 — 6

Brodhead/Juda 6 15 12 0 — 33

Scoring summary: B/J—Saunders, 11 run (2-pt no good). B/J—Matthys, 40 run (Huffman 2-pt catch). B/J—Vondra, 62 punt return (Bockhop kick). B/J—Vondra, 92 kick return (kick missed). B/J—Saunders, 2 run (2-pt no good). E—Troeger, 2 run (kick missed)

Statistics: First downs—B/J 16, E 28. Rushes—B/J 24-127, E 35-44. Yards passing—B/J -7, E 94. Passes: B/J 4-1-0, E 18-9-1. Fumbles—B/J 0-0, E 3-1. Penalties: B/J 6-52, E 2-10.

