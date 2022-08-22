ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Kevia Davis takes over as Gator Girls head coach

Vicksburg native Kevia Davis has taken over as the Gator Girls Head Coach at Vicksburg High School. Davis, a former gator girl captain, graduated from VHS in 2018 and has been dancing since the seventh grade as she was a part of the first group of Gatorettes. Her dance skills eventually led her to Alcorn State University where she was one of a few Golden Girls to be the captain of the team for two years straight. She was also the Vice President of The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game

In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
HEIDELBERG, MS
HBCU Gameday

Bethune-Cookman adds former JSU receiver

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats recently added a commitment from former Jackson State four-star Corey Reed Jr. Bethune-Cookman will be the fourth collegiate program that Corey Reed Jr. has played for. The Atlanta native began his collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals in 2017. Reed played two seasons with the Cardinals at wide receiver. He totaled eight […] The post Bethune-Cookman adds former JSU receiver appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
breezynews.com

VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Yazoo County

Live video coverage of Kosciusko Whippets football is brought to you by Boswell Media Sports. *If the video won’t play, click HERE to watch on YouTube. To watch on your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku Device:. -Download YouTube app. -In the YouTube search bar…type “Boswell Media.”...
Jackson Free Press

A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta

JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
visitridgeland.com

Bass Fishing in the Barnett Reservoir

“The Rez” is the result of impounding the Pearl River in 1965. The reservoir is a great place for anglers and boaters alike. Bass fishing is the name of the game here and if you’re visiting Ridgeland, we want to make sure you have the best time possible fishing The Rez.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat

Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...

