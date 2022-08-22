‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Read full article on original website
Sarah Jo Liviya Bowman
3d ago
they told me I had IBS. It ended up being soft cell sarcoma of the mesentary. I had surgery to remove it and my spleen, left kidney, part of my colon, stomach, and pancreas and am in remission! but they almost ignored me to death. 😒
Angela Hall
3d ago
doctors don't know what they are doing anymore because they enter the medical field thinking about the money. To be a doctor means always learning. Too many practice medicine, they don't know medicine.
Kenneth Kohler
3d ago
but it is it's because she's on Medicare A lot of doctors don't care about people Medicare and Medicaid that is a known fact if you got Medicare and Medicaid all they'll do is slap a Band-Aid on you until you go home it'll get better
