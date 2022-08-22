ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota

Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

AMI officials seek change in tourist tax spending

ANNA MARIA – Tourist tax funds are raised when someone rents a unit or hotel room in Manatee County. Currently those funds are required to be used to promote tourism and tourism-related projects. But the tourist tax is a significant amount of money and some local officials, including Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie want to change how this money is currently spent.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Anna Maria, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Anna Maria, FL
City
Holmes Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch

Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic. Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
sarasotamagazine.com

Main Street Market at Lakewood Ranch Returns October 22

This fall and winter season, vendor booths will once again pop up along Lakewood Ranch Main Street across three Saturdays, once a month, from October to December. Main Street Market returns to Lakewood Ranch with creative and unique items that local vendors and artists create with their hands. "There is...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Business Owner#The Air Force
Mysuncoast.com

Two fatalities reported in South Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing man in Bradenton located by deputies

BRADENTON, Fla — Editor's note: Daniel Zaritsky was found by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Friday evening. According to the agency, the 50-year-old man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. The previous story is down below. --- Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Oyster Bay property sells for $2.9 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between August 8 and August 12. A home in Oyster Bay Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael John Daly and Corinne Solange Daly sold their home at 1525 N. Lake Shore Drive to Jessica Tibbetts, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,407 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.9 million in 2020.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota CrossFit Gym Finds a New Home in Historic Rosemary District Building

Since 2014, downtown Sarasota's Seaward CrossFit has been reminding the community that fitness, even extreme fitness, can be accessible to everyone. CrossFit consists of lifting really heavy things, like weights and truck tires, climbing ropes, jumping onto tall boxes and much more. Professionals compete once a year at the national CrossFit Games—but if you're just starting out, there's plenty of opportunity for you, too.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Local theater professional to create new arts festival in Sarasota

For years, Jeffery Kin made the most of theatrical spaces, milking them for every ounce of drama and pathos. Now he’s using Sarasota’s arts community as a larger canvas, and he’s hoping to pull them all together as collaborators in building a weeklong arts festival. Kin, who...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park

Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy