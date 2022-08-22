Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Little Demon - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Little Demon has started airing on FXX This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their...
spoilertv.com
In The Dark - Episode 4.13 - Please Shine Down on Me (Series Finale) - Press Release
SERIES FINALE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#412). Original airdate 09/05/2022.
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 26th August 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Everything's Trash - Episode 1.9 - United Fronts are Trash. Grey's Anatomy - Episode 19.2 - Wasn't Expecting That. Grey's Anatomy - Episode 19.3...
spoilertv.com
Chicago Med Season 8 - Sasha Roiz And Lilah Richcreek Estrada Join Cast
Sasha Roiz (Grimm, Caprica) and Lilah Richcreek Estrada (The Wonder Years, Grace and Frankie) have joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med as recurring guest stars, Deadline has learned. Season 8 premieres on September 21 at 8 p.m. followed by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Roiz is set to...
spoilertv.com
Orphan Black: Echoes - Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia Join Cast
Hot newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) are set as leads opposite Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming offshoot series set in the world of Orphan Black, which is slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets.
spoilertv.com
Dynasty - Episode 5.22 - Catch 22 (Series Finale) - Press Release
“Catch 22” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) TO THE FUTURE – A new majordomo begins working at the Manor and piques the interest of the Carringtons. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) disagree on how to handle recent events at PPA, causing more strain between the two. The unlikely duo of Blake and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) go on a search and rescue mission. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) run through a practice labor and delivery. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is put in a precarious position, one that could potentially change his future radically. Fallon is challenged by the FSN board and Dominique (Michael Michele) offers to help. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
What's Coming to HBO MAX - September 2022
HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this September, including the streaming premiere of Warner Bros. Theatrical ELVIS (9/2), which offers a glimpse into Elvis’s (Austin Butler) story seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.
spoilertv.com
The Boys - Season 4 - Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Cast
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Supernatural) has joined the cast of Amazon’s The Boys for Season 4 as a recurring guest star. Details regarding the character he will play remain under wraps.
spoilertv.com
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.04 - That's All There Is to That - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Premieres Sunday, September 4, 8/7c - Sarah and Kevin come together with exciting news. Connor and Margaret’s law firm struggles to make ends meet, and when Mick’s pill addiction starts to noticeably affect his life, the O’Brien’s must rally together and stage an intervention.
spoilertv.com
Baby Reindeer - Jessica Gunning Joins Cast
Netflix’s British drama series Baby Reindeer has gone into production this week, and Deadline can reveal Jessica Gunning (Back, Pride) has landed a lead role opposite show creator Richard Gadd. Gunning will play Martha, the female stalker at the center of Gadd’s story, which began life as a one-man...
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : Are you excited for the final season of New Amsterdam?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Josh who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
spoilertv.com
See - Episode 3.02 - Watch Out for Wolves - Press Release
After a devastating loss, Baba heads to Pennsa to warn his family. Maghra debates the Witchfinders’ fate. Wren stages a daring escape.
spoilertv.com
Bupkis - Joe Pesci Joins Cast
In a return to acting — and television — Oscar winner Joe Pesci will star opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Bupkis, Peacock’s upcoming half-hour live-action comedy that tells a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson‘s life. The high-profile casting completes Davidson’s on-screen family, with Pesci...
spoilertv.com
King Kong - In Development at Disney+
Disney Branded Television is in very early development on King Kong (working title), a series for Disney+ tracking the original story of the famous ape. Written by Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom, King Kong is a serialized action-adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong. The series will explore the mythology of King Kong’s origin story and the supernatural mysteries of his home based on IP from Merian C. Cooper’s original books and the new King Kong novelizations by Joe DeVito.
spoilertv.com
The Girls On The Bus - Scott Foley Joins Cast
Scott Foley (The Big Leap) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Melissa Benoist in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV.
spoilertv.com
House of the Dragon - Renewed for a 2nd Season
HBO Renews HOUSE OF THE DRAGON For A Second Season. The HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has been renewed for a second season. HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuted Sunday, August 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data.
spoilertv.com
Avalon - Alexa Mansour Joins ABC Drama
The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour has been cast as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Mansour will play Deputy Carolyn Chavez. Her good cheer, optimism, and...
spoilertv.com
The Sandman - Dream a Little Dream of Me - Review
The Sandman “Dream a Little Dream of Me” was written by Jim Campolongo (Station 19, The Gifted, The Blacklist, and White Collar) and was directed by Jamie Childs. Like the first two episodes, this one is also grounded in beautiful visual, terrific acting, and superb source material. Like episode two, this episode deviates in very interesting ways from the source material.
Comments / 0