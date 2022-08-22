ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win It! A Digital Copy of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

 3 days ago
“Top Gun: Maverick” is in theaters now and on digital August 23!

Tom Cruise stars in the global phenomenon, reprising his role as top naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The movie unites Maverick with Lt. Bradshaw, the son of his former wingman “Goose,” and bitter rivalries are ignited.

The movie features plenty of stunts, and “Extra” has an exclusive look at bonus footage from the digital release. Watch as Tom talks getting catapulted off an aircraft carrier for the movie.

That’s not all! “Extra” is giving a digital copy of “Top Gun: Maverick” to 10 lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!

Giveaway ends on September 05, 2022.

