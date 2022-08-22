Legendary songwriter and 'fifth Seeker' Tom Springfield dies aged 88 just days before singer Judith Durham - as the band praise his 'creative heart and soul'

Legendary English songwriter Tom Springfield has died at the age of 88.

The singer and guitarist was regarded as the unofficial 'fifth Seeker' as he wrote many of the Australian folk band's hits, including Georgy Girl, The Carnival is Over and A World of Our Own.

It was announced on Saturday that Springfield had passed away on July 27, just ten days before The Seekers' frontwoman Judith Durham died aged 79.

Legendary English songwriter and 'fifth Seeker' Tom Springfield (right) has died at the age of 88. (Pictured with The Seekers' Keith Potger)

The news was announced on the Facebook page for Tom's late sister, the iconic soul singer Dusty Springfield.

'We are very saddened to have had confirmation from his solicitor that Dusty's brother, Tom, passed away at home in London on July 27,' the post read.

'Being a very private person, the news somehow went under the radar and has only now come to light.'

The singer and guitarist was regarded as the unofficial 'fifth Seeker' as he wrote many of the Australian folk band's hits, including Georgy Girl, The Carnival is Over and A World of Our Own. (The Seekers are pictured performing at the London Palladium in March 1966)

The news was announced on the Facebook page for Tom's late sister, the iconic soul singer Dusty Springfield. (L-R: The Springfields' Mike Hurst, Dusty Springfield and Tom Springfield)

The Seekers' surviving band members, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, also paid tribute to Springfield on Facebook.

'Tom was our fifth ­Seeker and we could not have done it without him. He was our creative heart and soul. A truly gifted songwriter, guiding light and powerhouse,' they wrote.

Springfield, born Dionysius Patrick 'Dion' O'Brien, began his career performing alongside his sister Dusty in pop-folk band The Springfields.

Springfield, born Dionysius Patrick 'Dion' O'Brien, began his career performing alongside his sister Dusty in pop-folk band The Springfields (pictured in the studio in 1962)

The Seekers' surviving band members, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, also paid tribute to Springfield on Facebook. (Pictured L-R: Athol Guy, the late Judith Durham, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley in Sydney on April 6, 2016)

When the band broke up in 1963, Springfield began writing songs for The Seekers.

He retired from the music industry in the early 1970s. His last song was a duet with Dusty called Morning Please Don't Come.

News of Springfield's death is the latest tragedy to befall The Seekers, who lost their lead singer Judith Durham, 79, to chronic lung disease on August 5.