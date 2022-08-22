ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Legendary songwriter and 'fifth Seeker' Tom Springfield dies aged 88 just days before singer Judith Durham - as the band praise his 'creative heart and soul'

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Legendary English songwriter Tom Springfield has died at the age of 88.

The singer and guitarist was regarded as the unofficial 'fifth Seeker' as he wrote many of the Australian folk band's hits, including Georgy Girl, The Carnival is Over and A World of Our Own.

It was announced on Saturday that Springfield had passed away on July 27, just ten days before The Seekers' frontwoman Judith Durham died aged 79.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlXLR_0hR9MsU700
Legendary English songwriter and 'fifth Seeker' Tom Springfield (right) has died at the age of 88. (Pictured with The Seekers' Keith Potger)

The news was announced on the Facebook page for Tom's late sister, the iconic soul singer Dusty Springfield.

'We are very saddened to have had confirmation from his solicitor that Dusty's brother, Tom, passed away at home in London on July 27,' the post read.

'Being a very private person, the news somehow went under the radar and has only now come to light.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvAzW_0hR9MsU700
The singer and guitarist was regarded as the unofficial 'fifth Seeker' as he wrote many of the Australian folk band's hits, including Georgy Girl, The Carnival is Over and A World of Our Own. (The Seekers are pictured performing at the London Palladium in March 1966)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3louLI_0hR9MsU700
The news was announced on the Facebook page for Tom's late sister, the iconic soul singer Dusty Springfield. (L-R: The Springfields' Mike Hurst, Dusty Springfield and Tom Springfield) 

The Seekers' surviving band members, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, also paid tribute to Springfield on Facebook.

'Tom was our fifth ­Seeker and we could not have done it without him. He was our creative heart and soul. A truly gifted songwriter, guiding light and powerhouse,' they wrote.

Springfield, born Dionysius Patrick 'Dion' O'Brien, began his career performing alongside his sister Dusty in pop-folk band The Springfields.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIzB5_0hR9MsU700
Springfield, born Dionysius Patrick 'Dion' O'Brien, began his career performing alongside his sister Dusty in pop-folk band The Springfields (pictured in the studio in 1962) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnEs6_0hR9MsU700
The Seekers' surviving band members, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, also paid tribute to Springfield on Facebook. (Pictured L-R: Athol Guy, the late Judith Durham, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley in Sydney on April 6, 2016)

When the band broke up in 1963, Springfield began writing songs for The Seekers.

He retired from the music industry in the early 1970s. His last song was a duet with Dusty called Morning Please Don't Come.

News of Springfield's death is the latest tragedy to befall The Seekers, who lost their lead singer Judith Durham, 79, to chronic lung disease on August 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vt7bm_0hR9MsU700
News of Springfield's death is the latest tragedy to befall The Seekers, who lost their lead singer Judith Durham, 79, to chronic lung disease on August 5. (Pictured: Durham in May 2013)

Comments / 13

Shirley Ward
3d ago

Prayers for his family. I've always loved the folk era of our music and this was one of the bands who helped make it memorable.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Durham
Person
Keith Potger
Person
Tom Springfield
Person
Athol Guy
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Heart And Soul#Australian#Seekers#Dusty
Simplemost

A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
People

How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

559K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy