Afroman shares video and photos of police searching through his clothing and bedroom after authorities raided his home

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Rapper Afroman claims police raided his home over the weekend as he shared snaps of his door knocked to the ground and authorities allegedly searching through his clothing and bedroom.

TMZ reports authorities were searching for narcotics but came up with nothing during their raid.

Afroman, 48, claims the Adams County Sheriff's Department arrived to his home Sunday with their weapons in hand and shouting orders, according to TMZ.

The rapper - who hails from Palmdale, California - told TMZ he was not at home when police arrived to his property, but was alerted to the raid by neighbors, who took photos and video of police at his home.

Afroman - who was in Chicago at the time of the raid - detailed the incident on his Instagram account on Sunday, where he posted photo of what appeared to be police cars on his front lawn.

In the caption, he suggested his persistent attempts to follow up on a home burglary may have led to the raid.

'While I’m out here working and paying taxes the. Adams county sheriff department is at my house kicc-ing in my door and stealing my money. One time my house got burglarize while I was on tour,' he began in the caption of the photo.

'For home insurance purposes I tried to fill out a police report. The cop came out three days later he told me they was really busy. He took my report. I would call every day and see if there was any progress being made. The Adams county sheriff department threaten to arrest me for checc-ing up on the case too frequently. I excepted the fact that the police department is not necessary here to protect and serve me a blacc man in America so I just took my loss and never called bacc.

'Now here they are kicc-ing in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed lol wow Donald Trump calls these investigations witchhunts.'

He also shared surveillance footage of authorities in his bedroom.

'All in my bedroom messed up my bedspread. Where is the guns ? Where is the dope ? What if you don’t find anything ? Are you going to make my bed back hang my suits bacc up ? Put my door bacc on the hinges ? Does anybody have Ben Crump‘s phone number ?' he posted in the caption, referencing the attorney Ben Crump.

Afroman also shared photo of his door knocked to the ground. 'I am still the American dream,' he insisted in the caption.

In his final posting on the matter on Sunday, he shared video of police going through his suits. 'Going through my suits. Looking for what ?' he captioned the clip.

Speaking with TMZ, Afroman says he was uncertain why he was being searched for illicit substances and insisted all he had at home was a jar of hemp and a vape pen.

The Because I Got High singer told the site he felt the raid was BS and suggested he was profiled due to his music, according to the site.

'They took like some roaches and a vape pen and a jar of CBD,' he told TMZ. 'I think they thought I had hundreds and thousands of pounds or something like that... They really didn't have to run up my driveway with AR-15s and all kind of assault weapons, but I would have gladly just given that to them. So, I don't know... just for those few things, they could have just asked me for that.'

'They said they want me to come down and make a statement. I need a lawyer, I don't know why they came here like this... If Ben Crump, if you're listening, I'm trying to get a hold of you!'

Despite coming up empty handed, they still want him to come in and make a statement.

'Right, they could've told me to do that in the first place or they could've... just knocked on the door and if they needed the two or three roaches that they found laying around,' he said of them wanting him to make a statement.

He also went into detail over the alleged burglary that recently occurred at his home, and which he discussed on Instagram.

'I go to work, I go on tour, people break into my house and you know, the insurance people they replaced some of the stuff that gets taken, but they want a police report. They don't want you just making up, I don't know, whatever.

'So I had to get a police report, so I called the police and they took three days to come out to my house and the one guy comes out and he takes the report, he says, "Okay, we'll let you know." And I was following up with the progress of the case and I guess the consistency of my calls was irritating them... and they told me if you keep calling up here, you know we will get addressed. And I got a funny vibe...'

When asked for clarification on the 'address' remark by TMZ, who interpreted it to be a threat, Afroman explained: 'A cop speaks politically correct. He ain't going to tell me, "Hey dude, I'mma do this." He's going to say, you know, "Hey man, you keep calling"... In other words, stop calling up here.'

Comments / 99

David Sanchez
3d ago

I had a lady back into my motorcycle, got witnesses and a plate number. Took a report, nothing in weeks. Call for check up, cop tells me he couldn't locate the owner and dropped it. Yeah, Police is full of it. Too many lazy cops out there.

39
Porfedio Martinez
2d ago

police misconduct.which requires a copy of the warrant.the probable cause concern + of. imminent endangerment in brandish of assault weapons. a forging,fishing or planting of evidence. a compliant filed..crime in progress report. and the Sargeant duty roster dialy assignment action plan.if these don't line up.they are burglars with badges..forging false accusations so To rob with impunity anyone they want. not to mention..no knock..home vandalism.

18
Keith Miller
1d ago

ok so why did they raid his home to begin. with? they had to present probable cause to a judge so what the heck is going on here...

7
