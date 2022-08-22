Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears
The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
Token Powering Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Finance Tumbles
Lido Finance’s native token has fallen amid slowing demand for staking and mixed expectations of the upcoming Ethereum merge event. Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, has fallen almost 10% earlier this morning—representing the largest financial drop within the top 100 cryptocurrencies on the market. It has since recovered, however, from today's low of $1.91 to roughly $2 at press time.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Foundation Confirms Date for Long-Awaited Merge Upgrade
The network’s developers have given dates for when the move to proof of stake will take place. “The merge” is coming—and potentially even sooner than previously expected. According to a Wednesday blog post by the Ethereum Foundation, the upgrade will now be fully completed between September 10 and 20.
decrypt.co
Alchemy Acquires Ethereum Coding Platform ChainShot
Provider of Web3 development tools Alchemy will make ChainShot’s educational content free as part of the acquisition. Blockchain development company Alchemy today announced the acquisition of ChainShot, an educational platform that helps aspiring Web3 developers find their footing in the crypto space. For Alchemy, which has oft been dubbed...
decrypt.co
Polygon Founder Launches $50 Million Early-Stage Web3 Fund
Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal and Cere Network founder Kenzi Wang have launched Symbolic Capital. Despite a brutal bear market, money is still flowing into the crypto space: The founder of blockchain infrastructure provider Polygon today launched a new crypto-focused venture capital firm with $50 million in the bank. Headed up...
