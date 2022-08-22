Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council unanimously approves request for red-light cameras
The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to request that the state government expand the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras to downstate communities like Peoria County, despite the scandals that have hounded the technology in the state. Right now, only eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry,...
hoiabc.com
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
977wmoi.com
IL State Police Announce First Counties to Go Live with Next Generation 911 System
The Illinois State Police is starting to roll out the new next generation 9-1-1 system. Basically, next generation brings 9-1-1 emergency systems into the 21st century says State Police Director Brendan Kelly…moving on from a time when people called for help from their landline phones. “We are a much...
Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
1470 WMBD
City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
KFVS12
Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”They’re very aggressive pursuit ticks, is how I think of them,” Dr. Holly Tuten said. Dr. Tuten leads the tick-borne pathogen surveillance program for the Illinois Mosquito and Vector Control Association. She was also the first author on a paper documenting Heartland virus in Illinois.
wglt.org
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
Too Many People Are Breaking One Important Illinois School Bus Law, Are You One Of Them?
School is back in session for many Rockford-area school districts, so now is the perfect time for an Illinois school bus laws refresher. My daughters went back to school on Monday, and during the last three days at pickup, I have seen one alarming thing happen multiple times; people passing a school bus that has its stop sign out.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district
Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
KMOV
Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz
ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
Illinois gun blitz finds nearly 60% breaking laws
During the Illinois State Police’s firearm enforcement blitz this summer, 295 people in southern Illinois were brought into compliance with Illinois gun laws.
wmay.com
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
