The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO