Mclean County, IL

wjol.com

Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Peoria City Council unanimously approves request for red-light cameras

The Peoria City Council unanimously voted to request that the state government expand the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras to downstate communities like Peoria County, despite the scandals that have hounded the technology in the state. Right now, only eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry,...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

U of I removing parking meters from campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
URBANA, IL
Government
WCIA

Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal

Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school district

Click here for the latest update on this story! PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, new contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers began. After negotiations stalled between the teacher’s union and school district earlier this month, a federal mediator was called in to help. “We’re hoping with the mediator that […]
PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
KMOV

Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
ILLINOIS STATE

