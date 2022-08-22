Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
wpsdlocal6.com
With new organizer, new location for Barbecue on the River, vendors preparing for influx of visitors
PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gatherings throughout the community, but they're opening up and people are ready for it. One event that is a focal point of Paducah is coming back this year. Organizers and vendors are excited for the 28th Barbecue on the River and are...
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray
The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
920wmok.com
Metropolis City Hall to Close at 11:30 on Friday
Metropolis Mayor Don Canada advised WMOK this morning that the Metropolis City Hall will close at 11:30am on Friday August 26th so that employees may attend funeral services for Grey Perry Williams, infant son of co-worker Trevor Williams and wife Karsyn. Grey passed away Saturday, August 20 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
wpsdlocal6.com
'A historic step for Mayfield,' as bids submitted for courthouse demolition
MAYFIELD, KY — Next Monday, we'll learn more about the future landscape of Mayfield. That's when a contractor will be chosen for courthouse demolition. Bidding opened at 2 p.m. Thursday and closed Thursday evening. They had four bids come in. The lowest came from Youngblood Excavating and Contracting out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Awaiting approval of new carrier, Barkley Regional Airport sees drop in passengers
PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is experiencing a drop in the number of booked flights. Barkley and its customers are still waiting for the Department of Transportation to approve Contour Aviation as the airport's new carrier. The timeframe is challenging to predict. Usually, the process to approve a carrier...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning
A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfcnnews.com
Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire
HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
KFVS12
New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
Effingham Radio
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
KFVS12
Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.
With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah Police investigate homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Paducah police are investigating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
radionwtn.com
Scam Alert At Union City Energy Authority
Scam Alert: Union City Energy Authority has been made aware of individuals receiving calls, texts or emails requesting credit/debit card information to pay an outstanding bill. Union City Energy Authority does not solicit personal payment information nor do they accept payments over the phone, by text or email. They suggest deleting and not responding to these messages.
Comments / 0