Oregon Reportedly Initiates 'Preliminary Discussions' with Big Ten; What that Could Mean for Big 12

247Sports
Bryson Barnes is a man about his work, that tends to bode well at Utah
With a little over a week from Utah’s season opener, the Utes obviously have their starting quarterback locked in with Cameron Rising. The battle of this summer has been for the backup job, which has carried on since spring. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has stated on numerous occasions that both Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson have made progress but that the battle is still a very close call.
International Business Times
U.S. Western States Deadlocked On Cutting Colorado River Use
Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region's driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.
New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage
New mandatory water cuts are coming for the Colorado River. But they aren't enough to solve the West's water crisis.
Colorado River at drought tipping point
Officials warn a forecast downpour that has some 7 million people on flood watch won't be enough to stave off the need for drastic water cuts as the Colorado River's depleted reservoirs sink to near-crisis levels. Driving the news: As the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for an...
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Oregon Has Mixed Feelings About the Return of Sea Otters
This article was originally published by High Country News. In 1906, two hunters at Otter Rock on the central Oregon coast killed what may have been Oregon’s last wild sea otter, then sold the pelt for $900. The fur trade decimated sea-otter populations from Baja California to Alaska: By 1911, when the U.S., Great Britain, Russia, and Japan signed the North Pacific Fur Seal Treaty (which banned open-water sealing), the species was nearly extinct.
Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
I took a 700-mile road trip across Utah and these were the 9 coolest places I visited, plus 5 spots I'd skip next time
Insider's reporter took a road trip from Moab to Salt Lake City. Next time, she'll return to Utah's Little Switzerland, but skip Arches National Park.
LOOK: This Arizona Mountain’s Shadow Looks Just Like a Cougar, Only Happens Twice a Year
There’s a pouncing cougar on this Arizona mountain, but not in the way you’d think. In this viral photograph, a shadow on Arizona’s Superstition Mountains looks exactly like a pouncing cooler. The image resembles the athletic logos of the Washington State Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats.
