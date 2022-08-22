Oregon Reportedly Initiates 'Preliminary Discussions' with Big Ten; What that Could Mean for Big 12

With a little over a week from Utah’s season opener, the Utes obviously have their starting quarterback locked in with Cameron Rising. The battle of this summer has been for the backup job, which has carried on since spring. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has stated on numerous occasions that both Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson have made progress but that the battle is still a very close call.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO