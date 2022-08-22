Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Pitt Panthers Name Starting Quarterback
Morgantown, West Virginia – Pitt Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi called a special media press conference this morning to announce who will be the starting quarterback for his team when they open their season next week against the West Virginia Mountaineers. As expected, Narduzzi has named Kedon Slovis,...
Daily Athenaeum
What WVU should know about Pitt's returning star players, new quarterback
With the Backyard Brawl returning for the first time in 11 years, WVU football will be matching up with a familiar foe. However Pittsburgh will bring back a successful roster and it's important to recognize the competition leading into the historic rivalry matchup. For the first time in his seven-year...
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons the Backyard Brawl is the Best
We don’t just love this rivalry because it’s ours—this comeback match-up truly is legendary. “The Backyard Brawl embodies the essence of college sports. A rivalry that withstood the test of time,” says WVU Broadcaster Tony Caridi. “It’s called a ‘brawl’ for a reason.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN Poll Question: Pitt Football’s Toughest 2022 Opponent
One week from today, the Pitt football season will officially kickoff with a ‘Backyard Brawl’ against long-time rival West Virginia. The Panthers 2022 schedule is challenging and most of their most challenging conference games will be away from Acrisure Stadium. Most of the national media is picking the...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Star Believes Mountaineers Will Win the Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons thinks Neal Brown finally has a team that can be competitive in the Big 12 Conference. In fact, Simmons believes the Mountaineers can win the conference this season!. In response to Fox College Football’s social media post, asking...
Rodriguez Accuses Stephen F. Austin of Spying
Jacksonville State head football coach Rich Rodriguez throws allegations at game 1 opponent
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD
Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight
West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
PHOTOS: WTRF High School Football Kickoff Show
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF)– Football, food, and fun. That’s what WTRF High School Football Kickoff is all about. The celebration took place at the Highlands Quaker Steak and Lube, where several Ohio Valley schools brought their whole team to kickoff the season together. We had football players, cheerleaders, coaches, bands, families, you name it. Believe […]
Bridgeport, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morgantown High School soccer team will have a game with Bridgeport High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
wvpublic.org
The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
Daily Athenaeum
No planned end date for WVU Coliseum parking fee
This semester, WVU students lost the only free parking option on campus just as classes began. Earlier this month, the University announced the addition of a parking fee at the Coliseum, which they said would be used to fund ongoing maintenance at the lot. Now, University officials say there is no projected end to the new parking fee.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide
MORGANTOWN -- Seeing is believing. And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage. �. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV
You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
Sunday storms wreaked havoc in Sabraton area
Severe thunderstorms tore through the Morgantown area Sunday evening at around 7:30 p.m. causing power outages and damage to area homes. Residents along Darst Street and Richwood Avenue a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
