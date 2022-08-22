ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball 2025 Recruit Alier Maluk Earns 5-Star Rating by Rivals

Rivals.com, one of the national recruiting websites, gave WVU 2025 recruit Alier Maluk a 5-star rating. Maluk was ranked No. 12 in the country for his class. The Imani Christian forward was offered by West Virginia’s coaching staff on Aug. 2 and unofficially visited campus last Saturday. “I went...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

PSN Poll Question: Pitt Football’s Toughest 2022 Opponent

One week from today, the Pitt football season will officially kickoff with a ‘Backyard Brawl’ against long-time rival West Virginia. The Panthers 2022 schedule is challenging and most of their most challenging conference games will be away from Acrisure Stadium. Most of the national media is picking the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons the Backyard Brawl is the Best

We don’t just love this rivalry because it’s ours—this comeback match-up truly is legendary. “The Backyard Brawl embodies the essence of college sports. A rivalry that withstood the test of time,” says WVU Broadcaster Tony Caridi. “It’s called a ‘brawl’ for a reason.”
Lootpress

Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty

The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
LIBERTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'

Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight

West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Daily Athenaeum

World of Wings welcomes WVU students

Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mountaineers#American Football#Always College Football
wvpublic.org

The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV

You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown

This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette

Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do this weekend in Morgantown

August is drawing to a close, and the fall semester is in full swing. Whether you are thrilled to be back to school or still clinging on to the last few weeks of summer, take some time this weekend to do something fun. Check out our recommendations for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy