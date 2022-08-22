Read full article on original website
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball 2025 Recruit Alier Maluk Earns 5-Star Rating by Rivals
Rivals.com, one of the national recruiting websites, gave WVU 2025 recruit Alier Maluk a 5-star rating. Maluk was ranked No. 12 in the country for his class. The Imani Christian forward was offered by West Virginia’s coaching staff on Aug. 2 and unofficially visited campus last Saturday. “I went...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN Poll Question: Pitt Football’s Toughest 2022 Opponent
One week from today, the Pitt football season will officially kickoff with a ‘Backyard Brawl’ against long-time rival West Virginia. The Panthers 2022 schedule is challenging and most of their most challenging conference games will be away from Acrisure Stadium. Most of the national media is picking the...
Pitt Preparing for West Virginia With Country Roads on Repeat
The Pitt Panthers are ready for an old-school showdown.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons the Backyard Brawl is the Best
We don’t just love this rivalry because it’s ours—this comeback match-up truly is legendary. “The Backyard Brawl embodies the essence of college sports. A rivalry that withstood the test of time,” says WVU Broadcaster Tony Caridi. “It’s called a ‘brawl’ for a reason.”
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
Daily Athenaeum
Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'
Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight
West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
Bridgeport, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morgantown High School soccer team will have a game with Bridgeport High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Fairmont, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Marion High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Daily Athenaeum
World of Wings welcomes WVU students
Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
wvpublic.org
The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide
MORGANTOWN -- Seeing is believing. And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage. �. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV
You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
First-ever Morgantown Pride Parade to kick off Pride Weekend
Morgantown Pride Weekend kicks off this Saturday in downtown Morgantown with events and activities planned throughout the weekend. Morgantown Pride Board President Ash Orr said the weeken. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WBOY
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
Daily Athenaeum
STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette
Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do this weekend in Morgantown
August is drawing to a close, and the fall semester is in full swing. Whether you are thrilled to be back to school or still clinging on to the last few weeks of summer, take some time this weekend to do something fun. Check out our recommendations for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
