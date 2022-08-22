Read full article on original website
Yellowstone National Park officials say foot found floating in hot spring likely connected to July death
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
National Park Service Announces Fifth Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead
On Tuesday, the National Park Service shared a statement revealing that local authorities have found a fifth set of human remains in Lake Mead. Since May, it’s now the fifth discovery as the nation’s largest reservoir continues to reach historically low water levels. The famous Hoover Dam on...
A 29-year-old Zion hiker is still missing 3 days after she was swept away by a flash flood. Her brother says she can't swim.
Jetal Agnihotri of Tuscon, Arizona, was reported missing on Friday after she never returned from a trip through Zion Canyon's popular Narrows.
Body of missing hiker found in Zion National Park
The body of a hiker who went missing in a flash flood in Zion National Park last week has been found, the park announced Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs, the park said. "Our deepest sympathy goes...
Hoover Dam, a Feat of Engineering—Lake Mead Reaching Dead Pool Catastrophic
If Lake Mead reached dead pool it could be a catastrophe. Newsweek spoke to an expert about why the reservoir's history and why it was constructed.
Climate Change Could Completely Destroy Part of the Grand Canyon
It goes without saying the U.S. is blessed with an incredible National Parks system, boasting a wide range of climates, ecosystems, and terrains. But environmentalists worry that a key part of the iconic Grand Canyon may cease to exist in a few years, if no major actions are taken in regards to the ongoing climate crisis.
Human foot, shoe found in Yellowstone hot spring
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park rangers warned visitors about the dangers of the park's hot springs after an official found a shoe with a foot in it in the Abyss Pool. The NPS said an employee found the remains Tuesday at the pool located in the West Thumb...
