AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Body of missing hiker found in Zion National Park

The body of a hiker who went missing in a flash flood in Zion National Park last week has been found, the park announced Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs, the park said. "Our deepest sympathy goes...
TUCSON, AZ
UPI News

Human foot, shoe found in Yellowstone hot spring

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park rangers warned visitors about the dangers of the park's hot springs after an official found a shoe with a foot in it in the Abyss Pool. The NPS said an employee found the remains Tuesday at the pool located in the West Thumb...
POLITICS

