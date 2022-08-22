Early shower and storm chances are ending, as the front pushes south through the state. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the upper 60s, marking a warmer and muggier start but mainly dry. As the front heads out of Indiana, sunshine will begin to build in from the north to the south. Expect a steady warm-up with highs again in the middle 80s, which is seasonal for late August. Light wind flow continues today from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

