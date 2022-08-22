Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
Fox 59
Indiana drought worsen over the last week
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana drought conditions have slightly worsened over the last week. Since June 1, we have picked up 6.47″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 5.36″ below where we should have since June 1. Overall, it has been a dry summer. We are currently sitting...
Fox 59
Hot weekend; Will be in need of rain!
Early shower and storm chances are ending, as the front pushes south through the state. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the upper 60s, marking a warmer and muggier start but mainly dry. As the front heads out of Indiana, sunshine will begin to build in from the north to the south. Expect a steady warm-up with highs again in the middle 80s, which is seasonal for late August. Light wind flow continues today from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Fox 59
Steady warming across the Hoosier State as we approach the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – High pressure continues to dominate weather around the Circle City and across the entire Midwest region. It has largely kept our weather from changing much with highs staying in the low to mid 80s for the 4th straight day. While this system slowly moves east, the door slowly opens for a rise in our temperatures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
California poised to ban new gas vehicle sales by 2035
(KTLA) – California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. The proposal, “Advanced Clean Cars II,” aims to have 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 be zero-emission, with increasing percentages each year. A full ban on new sales of gas-powered vehicles in California would be enacted in 2035.
Fox 59
Who knows pop culture better: Kerrigan or Ryan?!
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan and Kerrigan wrap up today’s show with another edition of the Indy Now Pop Quiz! Play along at home to see if you know pop culture better than Kerrigan or Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on...
Fox 59
Warming with limited storm chance; Hot weekend!
Skies are mostly clear and temperatures comfortable to begin your Thursday morning, while dry weather holds statewide. Expect another great morning, and plenty of sunshine to be enjoyed after 7 a.m.! Temperatures will be climbing this afternoon and highs will reach the upper 80s, on southwest winds. A rise in dew points is on its way too, marking a slightly more humid afternoon and evening.
Comments / 0