ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BONEYARD: Final maroon Friday before the season is here

College football begins this weekend, but the Mississippi State Bulldogs will have to wait one more week to hear the cowbells clang. State will open against Memphis on September 3rd, which makes this the final Saturday without Bulldog football for the next couple of months. It has been a long time coming.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Charting a likely Bulldog opening lineup by recruiting classes

Depth charts are, as often pointed out, for entertainment use only. Should someone seek a definitive, unchanging lineup and backups, well, that ship sank long ago. For that matter at Mississippi State and most anywhere else even the video board ‘starters’ announced minutes before kickoff have a measure of maybe.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville

On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#Southeastern Conference#Mississippi#American Football#College Football#College Sports#State#Bulldogs
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Police chase leads to multiple charges for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville. Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police. Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy