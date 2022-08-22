Read full article on original website
Related
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 8 Days, No. 8 Jordan Mosley and Jackie Matthews
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
BONEYARD: Final maroon Friday before the season is here
College football begins this weekend, but the Mississippi State Bulldogs will have to wait one more week to hear the cowbells clang. State will open against Memphis on September 3rd, which makes this the final Saturday without Bulldog football for the next couple of months. It has been a long time coming.
Charting a likely Bulldog opening lineup by recruiting classes
Depth charts are, as often pointed out, for entertainment use only. Should someone seek a definitive, unchanging lineup and backups, well, that ship sank long ago. For that matter at Mississippi State and most anywhere else even the video board ‘starters’ announced minutes before kickoff have a measure of maybe.
Starkville Daily News
The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville
On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
panolian.com
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
wcbi.com
Police chase leads to multiple charges for Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville. Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police. Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance,...
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
hottytoddy.com
Brandon Presley, A Potential Candidate for Governor, Boasts List of Noteworthy Campaign Donors
Brandon Presley of Nettleton will host a political fundraiser on Thursday featuring a diverse and noteworthy group of donors — especially noteworthy for a campaign for the down-ticket office of Northern District Public Service commissioner. The fundraiser, which will be held in Tupelo at the birthplace and museum of...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
kicks96news.com
Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba
LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook. The male in the...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0