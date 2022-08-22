Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bear Lake; Caribou; Franklin The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Northern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Thatcher, or 11 miles south of Soda Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Bern, Georgetown Summit, Niter, Liberty and Emmigrant Summit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Caribou, southeastern Bannock, northeastern Franklin and northern Bear Lake Counties through 400 PM MDT At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Georgetown, or 11 miles south of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Grace, Georgetown, Thatcher, Bern, Emmigrant Summit, Georgetown Summit, Niter, Liberty, Bennington and Clear Creek Ranger Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Oneida The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho South central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Malad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Malad, Daniels Reservoir and Malad Pass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0