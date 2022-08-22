Effective: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bear Lake; Caribou; Franklin The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Northern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Thatcher, or 11 miles south of Soda Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Bern, Georgetown Summit, Niter, Liberty and Emmigrant Summit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

