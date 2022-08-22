ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Out-of-state shuttle bus drivers navigate Orange Line routes without major hiccups

By Louisa Moller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrEMt_0hR9Gcxp00

Boston traffic engineer pleasantly surprised by first weekday of Orange Line shutdown 02:29

BOSTON -- Hundreds of shuttle buses took to Boston streets to replace MBTA service for the first weekday test of the Orange Line shutdown Monday. Transportation officials and drivers said the day went relatively smoothly.

Senior Boston City Traffic Engineer Alfredo Vilar was nervous about how Monday would unfold but was pleasantly surprised.

"I thought it'd be Armageddon. I was very nervous coming in," Vilar said, "But I believe everyone came together, we came up with a good plan. I also believe that a lot of people stood home today to see what the fallout might be, and I believe tomorrow and Wednesday people will come back to work."

Many of the drivers manning Yankee Line and other shuttle buses came from as far away as Georgia, Florida, and Las Vegas. Despite Boston's notoriously confusing geography, passengers said the buses appeared to be navigating the roads well.

"I just came from Malden Center. I came back here. Was like a half-hour ride at the most. It was pretty pleasant, not that many people on the bus," said passenger Toby Thomas.

Joe Marchi, a Yankee driver from Massachusetts, said his colleagues were trained well and studied up on the routes.

"They've driven in many cities. Boston is not the only crazy city to drive in so, but I think they're adjusting," Marchi said.

During the height of the morning commute, Marchi said he had 40 to 45 passengers aboard.

The greatest challenge facing the shuttle drivers, Marchi said, is other drivers on the road who are not used to the new bus lanes.

"People that are here, that drive every single day on Gilmore bridge, they're not realizing it's a bus lane," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Boston manhole covers get important safety upgrade

BOSTON -- Eversource is making manhole covers safer across Boston. The utility company said if something goes wrong and pressure builds up underground, the redesigned covers will lift up a few inches before dropping back into place. The redesign allows for steam to escape and limits the chance of an explosion. This feature is just one of several changes being implemented. "We're starting to use infrared scans to measure heat in manholes, different types of gas sensors we're trying in manholes, the whole idea is to mitigate the event from happening at all. The manhole cover is to help mitigate the outcomes if it happens," explains Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. There have been four major manhole incidents in Boston since May. The worst was on July 12 when explosions near the State House injured two workers. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA extends service cuts for subway, bus into the fall

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated PressBOSTON - Beleaguered commuters in the greater Boston area were dealt another setback Wednesday when transit officials announced that service cuts on three of the four major subway lines in the city that were set to end this summer will instead extend into the fall. At the same time, dozens of bus routes will operate with reduced frequency starting next week as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority grapples with ongoing staffing shortages amid a chaotic transit landscape. The change will mean that fewer trains will continue to run on the system's Red, Blue, and Orange lines into the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
NECN

Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates: Issues reported on Green Line and Red Line amid Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line is getting its first-morning commute tests this week. The 30-day Orange Line shutdown began Friday night meaning commuters will have to try alternative routes such as the Commuter Rail, shuttle buses, driving, riding bicycles, or just walking to get to their jobs, appointments, or classes. Here’s some information to know immediately as you check in on how it’s going, with the threat of rain on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA crews making progress replacing Orange Line rails

MEDFORD - About 2400 feet of new track is already down along the MBTA's Orange Line since it shut down Friday night. Despite two setbacks with equipment derailing during work in the first few days, MBTA officials say they're on schedule with upgrades, and have already checked off significant progress.Rail and track replacement work done at Oak Grove, Malden Center, Wellington, Sullivan Square, State Street, Downtown Crossing, Tufts, and Jackson Square. "Maybe they can increase the speed in certain sections," said rail expert Carl Berkowitz, who says the more important work has to do with the T's signal system. Crews...
MEDFORD, MA
godsavethepoints.com

(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0

Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Bus#Shuttle Buses#Bus Lane#Orange Line#Mbta#Yankee Line
CBS Boston

Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge. The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway. Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side. "Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said. The scenes are now clear. 
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

BPS to start giving out Charlie Cards so students can practice route to school

BOSTON – The City of Boston is asking the MBTA to add shuttle buses to serve the 4,600 students who take the Orange Line during the month-long shutdown. The city says there are 28 schools along the Orange Line that will be impacted by the shutdown. Boston Public Schools said free Charlie Cards will be distributed in the next few days to students so they can begin trying out the new route to school. Students will also be able to take the Commuter Rail for free if they're traveling within zones 1, 1a or 2.School starts on September 8. Boston has asked the T to make red shirt ambassadors available at all MBTA stops to give students extra support to navigate the system, in addition to multilingual signage.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
quincyquarry.com

MBTA service cuts to continue until further notice #mbta

MBTA service cuts to continue until further notice. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Subway service cuts made by the MBTA in June given a then-underway federal safety investigation to mitigate safety concerns will continue after the Green and Orange Lines resume rail-based service after their makeovers are expected to be completed next month.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Attack on Boston Officers Leaves 1 With Minor Injuries, Police Say

A group of officers was attacked in Roxbury Thursday, according to Boston police, leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Boston Police Department said the group was on Mt. Pleasant Street around 2:30 p.m. when the attack unfolded. One of the officers has a minor injury. Two men fled...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy