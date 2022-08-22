ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Seven people escape house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
CHARLESTON, IL
WAND TV

Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger

TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Macon County, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Macon County, IL
Health
WAND TV

Police call off search for missing Clinton woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have called off their investigation into reported missing woman, Juana Arellano-Garnica. Police released a statement on Thursday, stating their investigation revealed Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, and absent of evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Monday, after being last seen Aug. 21,...
CLINTON, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Stds#Varicella Vaccine#Herpes#Clothing#Diseases#General Health#Mchd
WAND TV

Pritzker - Bailey tackle farm issues

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Republican and Democratic candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate gathered in McLean County Wednesday for an agriculture round table. Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth and Republican Kathy Salvi are running for Senate. While incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker is attempting to defend his seat against downstate Republican farmer Darren Bailey.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Authorities continue to search for Clinton woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton community has organized a candlelight vigil for Juana Arellano. According to a post on Facebook, on Thursday, August 25 the community will gather at Clinton Square to pray and have a moment of silence for Juana. She was reported missing by police on Monday.
CLINTON, IL
WAND TV

Deadline extended for applications to fill open DPS school board seat

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has extended the deadline to accept résumés from those interested in filling the open seat on the Board. President Dan Oakes officially stepped down from his Board position during Tuesday's meeting, following seven terms in office. Anyone...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAND TV

How to keep your data safe while applying for student loan forgiveness

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New scams have popped up regarding student loans forgiveness. The Department of Education is warning people to be cautious of who they give their loan information to. They say to make sure you are going directly to the intended website before giving any information. They are...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Urbana High School Principal working to end gun violence

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana High School Principal, Taren Nance is working to end gun violence by collaborating with other community leaders. Nance started this collective after he attended the funeral of one of his own students back in December. After that, he put the plans in motion to end gun violence in Champaign-Urbana neighborhoods.
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Piatt Co. Historical Society connecting family trees

MONTICELLO, Ill. - (WAND) One page at a time, one book at a time. The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society is connecting families with their roots. President of the society, Dee Lund, says their volunteers work to preserve history through record keeping. “We have a lot of information that...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon baking facility celebrates 50 year anniversary

MATTOON, Ill. - (WAND) Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A. is celebrating 50 years of being a part of the Mattoon community. Bimbo owns brands like Sarah Lee, Thomas’, and Entenmann’s. The baking plant on Dewitt Avenue first opened back in 1972 as a Lender's Bagels facility. In 2020, Bimbo Bakeries acquired Lender's.
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy