Clinton family still searching for missing woman after police close case
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have closed the case of a missing woman. But her family told WAND News they are still worried for her safety, and will continue searching for her. Juana Arellano went missing Sunday night after telling her family she was going for a walk around 9:00pm....
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
Police call off search for missing Clinton woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have called off their investigation into reported missing woman, Juana Arellano-Garnica. Police released a statement on Thursday, stating their investigation revealed Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, and absent of evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Monday, after being last seen Aug. 21,...
Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
Four individuals charged with criminal offenses in relation to a fatal shooting from 2014
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses, for their connection to a fatal shooting from 2014. According to police, on December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at...
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
Pritzker - Bailey tackle farm issues
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Republican and Democratic candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate gathered in McLean County Wednesday for an agriculture round table. Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth and Republican Kathy Salvi are running for Senate. While incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker is attempting to defend his seat against downstate Republican farmer Darren Bailey.
Authorities continue to search for Clinton woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton community has organized a candlelight vigil for Juana Arellano. According to a post on Facebook, on Thursday, August 25 the community will gather at Clinton Square to pray and have a moment of silence for Juana. She was reported missing by police on Monday.
Deadline extended for applications to fill open DPS school board seat
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has extended the deadline to accept résumés from those interested in filling the open seat on the Board. President Dan Oakes officially stepped down from his Board position during Tuesday's meeting, following seven terms in office. Anyone...
How to keep your data safe while applying for student loan forgiveness
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New scams have popped up regarding student loans forgiveness. The Department of Education is warning people to be cautious of who they give their loan information to. They say to make sure you are going directly to the intended website before giving any information. They are...
Mother of Jelani Day still searches for answers 1 year after son's death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Jelani Day still search for answers one year after his mysterious disappearance and death. Day's death is still labeled as a death investigation, but no one has been arrested. His mother, Carmen Bolden-Day, is still fighting for answers. "For them to convey to...
Urbana High School Principal working to end gun violence
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana High School Principal, Taren Nance is working to end gun violence by collaborating with other community leaders. Nance started this collective after he attended the funeral of one of his own students back in December. After that, he put the plans in motion to end gun violence in Champaign-Urbana neighborhoods.
Piatt Co. Historical Society connecting family trees
MONTICELLO, Ill. - (WAND) One page at a time, one book at a time. The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society is connecting families with their roots. President of the society, Dee Lund, says their volunteers work to preserve history through record keeping. “We have a lot of information that...
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Mattoon baking facility celebrates 50 year anniversary
MATTOON, Ill. - (WAND) Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A. is celebrating 50 years of being a part of the Mattoon community. Bimbo owns brands like Sarah Lee, Thomas’, and Entenmann’s. The baking plant on Dewitt Avenue first opened back in 1972 as a Lender's Bagels facility. In 2020, Bimbo Bakeries acquired Lender's.
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
DPS61 Board votes 5-2 to move forward with building new American Dreamer STEM school
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tuesday night Decatur Public School Board voted to move forward with a new plan to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy with federal covid dollars. In a 5-2 vote, after a heated board discussion, the board decided it would be reapplying to the Illinois State Board of Education with the new plan.
