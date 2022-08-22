Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Marco Silva exclusive interview: Fulham adapting to the Premier League with 'top-quality' Andreas Pereira and goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic
Marco Silva struck a note of caution ahead of the new Premier League season. Liverpool's visit to Craven Cottage was fast approaching but Fulham's recruitment was progressing slowly. "The players that we have right now, I congratulate them for the work they have been doing," said Silva in his pre-match...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool still without a win after Manchester United defeat: What is going wrong this season?
"It is a game where it was 100 per cent clear what United would do," said Jurgen Klopp. "Were they more aggressive than us at the beginning? Probably, yes. It was exactly the game that United wanted to play.”. There was a time when Liverpool used to play with that...
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Is Everton youngster the answer to Chelsea's attacking problems?
The ball dropped out of the late summer sky and Goodison Park collectively held its breath. It appeared Steve Cook had fatally miscalculated the waspish presence of Anthony Gordon when a failed header back to Dean Henderson landed at the Everton youngster's feet. Everton, hauled level by Demarai Gray just...
SkySports
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan
Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
SkySports
Champions League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers face?
The Champions League group-stage draw takes place on Thursday, with Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers set to discover their first opponents in the 2022/23 competition. When is the draw?. The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place from 5pm (BST) on Thursday, August 25....
SkySports
Formula 1: Karun Chandhok ranks the top five drivers of 2022 so far as Lewis Hamilton joins young crop
From the youngster who has proved 2021 was not a one-off to the man who seemingly has "no weaknesses" in the car, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok has given his verdict on the top five drivers so far this season. Check out Karun's list and his explanations below ahead of...
SkySports
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's transfers to end Champions League exile?
'Trust the process'. The mantra has become synonymous with Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal boss after numerous false dawns since returning to north London in late 2019 - but have the Gunners finally found a winning formula?. There was an FA Cup final win in 2020, a spirited second half...
SkySports
Sarina Wiegman named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 triumph
England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year on the back of leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 trophy in July. Wiegman led England to an unbeaten tournament on home soil in July, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals and a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final.
UEFA・
SkySports
Hearts 0-1 FC Zurich (Agg: 1-3): Jorge Grant sent off as Scottish side lose in Europa League play-off
Hearts suffered Europa League play-off agony at Tynecastle after a red card for Jorge Grant effectively killed off their hopes of overturning FC Zurich's first-leg lead. The Jambos dominated the first half and, with the backing of a frenzied home support, looked like they might be able to get the goal that would bring the tie level.
SkySports
PSV 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3): Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side book return to Champions League group stage
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side are ready to compete with the best teams in Europe after they reached the Champions League group stage for the first time in more than a decade after securing a 1-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) against PSV Eindhoven. Antonio Colak's strike in...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Carabao Cup second round: Newcastle survive scare against League Two Tranmere to claim place in third round
Premier League clubs Newcastle and Leeds overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the League Cup third round with victories on Wednesday. Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, while Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.
SkySports
Everton in advanced talks to sign Neal Maupay with Brighton forward out of favour at Amex Stadium
Everton are in advanced negotiations with Brighton to sign striker Neal Maupay as they look to add to their forward line before the end of the transfer window. The 26-year-old looked like he would join Fulham this week, but Frank Lampard is desperate to bring in reinforcements in the forward positions.
SkySports
Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal forward joins Nice on season-long loan
Nice have signed Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan. The deal for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international does not include an option for the Ligue 1 club to make the deal permanent. Pepe, who has two years left on his Arsenal contract, moved to the Emirates from Lille...
SkySports
West Ham have £33.75m bid rejected for Lyon ace Lucas Paqueta | Talks continuing over Hans Vanaken
Lyon have rejected West Ham's €40m (£33.75m) offer for midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Talks are ongoing between the clubs. West Ham are expected to go back in with an improved offer. The player's agents are in London and want to conclude a deal with a Premier League club before...
SkySports
Emerson Palmieri to West Ham: Chelsea defender undergoing medical after £15m move agreed
Emerson Palmieri is having the second part of his medical with West Ham, ahead of his £15m move from Chelsea. The left-back has agreed personal terms with the Hammers and confirmation of his move across London is expected soon. If the deal goes through, Italy Euro 2020 winner Emerson...
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 22/23: Gameweek 4 tips and advice from experts
With the new Premier League season in full swing, Sky Sports has launched a weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and...
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m
Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
SkySports
Nicolas Pepe: Nice agree loan deal for Arsenal's club-record signing
Nice have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan. The deal for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international does not include an option for the Ligue 1 club to make the deal permanent. The last details are being finalised and it's hoped it will be...
Comments / 0