ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Kelly Cates
Person
Jamie Redknapp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Micah Richards
SkySports

Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan

Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Arsenal#Sky Sports News#Borussia Dortmund#Milan Chelsea#Ac Milan
SkySports

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's transfers to end Champions League exile?

'Trust the process'. The mantra has become synonymous with Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal boss after numerous false dawns since returning to north London in late 2019 - but have the Gunners finally found a winning formula?. There was an FA Cup final win in 2020, a spirited second half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 triumph

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year on the back of leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 trophy in July. Wiegman led England to an unbeaten tournament on home soil in July, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals and a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal forward joins Nice on season-long loan

Nice have signed Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan. The deal for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international does not include an option for the Ligue 1 club to make the deal permanent. Pepe, who has two years left on his Arsenal contract, moved to the Emirates from Lille...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 22/23: Gameweek 4 tips and advice from experts

With the new Premier League season in full swing, Sky Sports has launched a weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m

Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy