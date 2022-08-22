Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico _ Let’s Save Puerto Rico _ and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s campaign. Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC. Federal officials said Friday that the super PAC also was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.
wcn247.com
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.
wcn247.com
NC transgender inmate's suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has indicated that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina. The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn said Tuesday that he may issue an order to reject the state’s motion to dismiss and says he intends to hear arguments in the case. Cogburn says the case is important to deciding whether people in custody have a right to gender affirming surgery and care.
wcn247.com
Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
wcn247.com
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state's Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state's two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it's unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
wcn247.com
Lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a measure injecting nearly $213 million into a flood-ravaged region of Appalachia. The votes came during a special session devoted to assisting portions of eastern Kentucky with the mammoth challenge of recovering from the disaster. The House passed the measure 97-0 Friday. It sent the assistance package to the Senate, which passed the bill a short time later. The measure now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear, who convened the special session. The relief measure is seen as an initial installment of support until lawmakers reconvene in January, when they will assess the region's ongoing needs.
