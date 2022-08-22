Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rottweiler-coon hound is top dog in Greensburg's pet ambassador contest
El Guaje Villa is Greensburg’s first official pet ambassador. The 3 1/2-year-old Rottweiler-coon hound mix — Guaje for short — topped a field of more than 50 contenders in a competition for the title that ended at Thursday’s Greensburg Night Market. With 350 points out of...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh iguana up for America's Favorite Pet
Meet Blue. He's a 10-year-old green iguana. Pittsburgh Animal Control officers found him in Westinghouse Park in 2016. He was then adopted from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Now Blue, and his owner Lorren, help with STEM programming at the Carnegie Science Center. The two also participate in community events...
Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
msn.com
Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rabbit agility show at Westmoreland Fair hindered by loud music, youth handlers press on
Beating drums and songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” might put pep in a human’s step, but those loud noises have the opposite effect on skittish rabbits. Spectators found that out the hard way during the Westmoreland Fair’s rabbit agility show, which was hindered by a band practicing its set list yards away.
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows
Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
Multiple business windows in Shadyside shattered, owners hope surveillance video leads to arrest
PITTSBURGH — A handful of business owners in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood woke up and found out that the windows of their front doors had been shattered. They’re hoping surveillance video and awareness leads to an arrest. “It was just glass everywhere,” said Picket Fence owner Maureen Staley....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years
PITTSBURGH — Local shoemaker Tony Macchiaroli is closing his business after 64 years. At almost 18 years old, Macchiaroli moved to Pittsburgh from Italy with $0.35 in his pocket. “It was in 1953,” said Macchiaroli. “It was like a dream.”. He quickly got a job and says...
Positive painting: Family remembers 9th grader lost to suicide by continuing her mission
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Katie Whysong loved to paint. It was her way of expressing herself. “She was a quiet, gentle soul of a kid,” said Katie’s dad, Todd Whysong. “But she would open up around us and she was funny with a soft, sweet laugh,” said Alisa Whysong, Katie’s mother by marriage.
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at McKeesport home
Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport Thursday. It started just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Street. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant
Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
pittsburghmagazine.com
Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Church damaged by tornado in New Kensington deemed safe after repairs
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A church in New Kensington has now been deemed more than two years after it was damaged by a tornado. Members of the Parish at Saint Mary’s have spent the day celebrating the restoration. The diocese used more than $2 million of insurance money...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man robs bank in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood
A man robbed a bank on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. At around 11:45 a.m., the man presented a note at the bank that demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller. He also threatened to use a gun, but no firearm was seen. The man left...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
