Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh iguana up for America's Favorite Pet

Meet Blue. He's a 10-year-old green iguana. Pittsburgh Animal Control officers found him in Westinghouse Park in 2016. He was then adopted from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Now Blue, and his owner Lorren, help with STEM programming at the Carnegie Science Center. The two also participate in community events...
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
DUQUESNE, PA
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip

PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows

Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at McKeesport home

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport Thursday. It started just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Street. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant

Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man robs bank in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood

A man robbed a bank on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. At around 11:45 a.m., the man presented a note at the bank that demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller. He also threatened to use a gun, but no firearm was seen. The man left...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love

After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
Pittsburgh, PA

