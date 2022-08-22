BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department announced today, August 24th, about 6pm that they were involved in an active incident at a Meridian Street retail business. According to the announcement, a K-9 unit was tracking a male on foot with at least 1 long gun he stole from the store in the 4400 block of Meridian Street and possibly another weapon. They added that there had been no injuries or shots fired.

