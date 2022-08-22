While demand for home furnishings has definitely slowed since the pandemic highs of 2020 and 2021, some brands and retailers are still experiencing robust sales. That’s according to Haverty’s chief operating officer Steven G. Burdette and CFO Richard B. Hare, who spoke with investment banking company Cowen about the state of the furniture industry. According to the latest Census retail data, home furnishing stores’ retail sales in July declined 0.3 percent year over year, and slowed for the third consecutive month. On a three-year basis to account for pandemic disruption, retail sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased 18.9 percent,...

RETAIL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO