Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
Tesla releases new deep-dive presentations on its Dojo AI supercomputer
Tesla has released two new deep-dive presentations into its Dojo AI supercomputer ahead of its upcoming AI Day 2. You can check the slides from both presentations below. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
Tesla sends cease and desist to billionaire running smear campaign
Tesla has sent a cease and desist to billionaire Dan O’Dowd’s Dawn Project, which is currently running a smear campaign against Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta. Earlier this year, we reported on Dan O’Dowd, a self-described billionaire and founder of Green Hills Software, a privately-owned company that makes operating systems and programming tools.
Mercedes-Benz rolls first EQS SUVs roll off US assembly line – will it still qualify for tax credits?
Mercedes-Benz announced the official launch of EQS SUV production today, the first of its EQ line to be built entirely in the US. With a start of production and Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa assembly plant in Alabama, we expect to hear EQS SUV pricing soon as deliveries remain on track for later this year. With the recent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, we wonder if the US-built electric SUV will qualify for federal tax credits under the new terms of the bill.
Tesla, BMW’s EV battery manufacturer, CATL, doubles profits in Q2 earnings
Chinese EV battery maker CATL continues its reign as the world’s largest battery manufacturer after posting robust growth in its Q2 earnings. As the transition to electric vehicles in the auto industry gains momentum, the need to lock up critical EV battery materials is becoming evident. Automakers are scrambling...
Tesla (TSLA) stock splits, gets new target at $360 a share
Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has now officially split 3-for-1 after closing at $891 per share yesterday, which means it should start trading at around $297 per share this morning. But now it already got its first price target update post-split at $360 a share. Tesla’s stock is an important indicator...
BYD may be about to launch a premium $145k+ EV
The Chinese automaking giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is considering releasing a premium EV line as soon as this year, with prices starting at around $145,000. According to a new report from First Financial, a news outlet in China, BYD is planning to increase the price of its high-end brands to over 1 million yuan (around $145,000). Previously, BYD’s high-end models ranged between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan (about $116,000 to $218,000).
Chevy or Ford lover? See which of their gas models are now going all-electric
Are you a fan of American-made cars like Ford and Chevy? Then you will love the electric models these automakers plan on releasing in the next few years. It doesn’t get much more American made than a Chevy or Ford. On July 23, 1903, Henry Ford sold the first Ford Model A, sparking the US auto industry. Chevy was founded shortly after in November 1911, with its first classic model cars rolling out in 1912.
California’s 2035 gas car ban finalized – why it’s huge, even if we want sooner
The California Air Resources Board voted unanimously today to implement perhaps its most significant regulation ever – the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which officially implements a planned ban on new gas car sales beginning in 2035 and could shake up the entire US auto market. The ban was...
Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is considering another large-scale US battery cell factory
Panasonic just announced that it is building a $4 billion battery cell factory in Kansas to supply Tesla, but we now learn that the Japanese company is considering greenlighting another large-scale US battery cell factory to build simultaneously. Before choosing Kansas for its new battery cell factory in the US...
Gogoro, world leader in battery-swapping EVs, announces 500,000th subscriber
Gogoro has just announced a major milestone, reaching half a million subscribers for its battery swap network. The battery swapping giant produces both a wide range of popular electric scooters and a battery swapping network that is used by several other major players in the electric two-wheeler market. The widespread use of Gogoro’s batteries by other manufacturers has helped it become the de facto standard in battery swapping.
The world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm produces first power
Seagreen offshore wind farm, 16.7 miles (27 km) off the coast of Angus in eastern Scotland, has generated its first power. The £3 billion ($3.54 billion) project will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. It will also be the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, as it’s being sited in water depths of up to 194 feet (59 meters).
Volvo completes California electric truck pilot with key findings to help the heavy-duty EV rollout
After a successful three-year project, Volvo Trucks is wrapping up its LIGHTS program. The pilot program ran from 2019 to 2022, studying class 8 Volvo VNR electric trucks traveling in California’s South Coast Air Basin, one of the United States’ largest cargo gateways. Volvo’s “Low Impact Green Heavy...
ROAM launches first electric mass-transit bus in Africa
Swedish-Kenyan mobility company ROAM has followed up the launch of its first production-intent model of electric motorcycles with the launch of its first all-electric bus built for mass transit in Africa. The ROAM Rapid is an electric bus specifically designed to address the unique challenges of public transport in Nairobi and Africa as a whole. Check it out.
Tesla goes on motor design hiring spree for humanoid Optimus robot
Tesla is going into a hiring spree for motor and actuator designers and engineers for its humanoid Optimus robot program. The automaker is actually hiring more for the robot program than for its electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot program, has become...
Genesis expands GV60 electric SUV availability to four more US states
Now might be your chance if you’ve been waiting to buy the Genesis GV60 EV SUV. The Korean luxury automaker announced Tuesday that its flagship electric SUV, the GV60, will be available in four more US states starting in the fall. Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, has big plans for...
Tesla’s former energy head launches startup to compete against Powerwall with key partners
Tesla’s former head of energy products has launched a new startup to compete against Powerwall with a new home battery pack, and it managed to secure significant funding from key partners. Kunal Girotra, a chemical engineer, spent five years at Tesla. During his tenure, he led energy products, including...
Tesla releases new software update with cloud-based driver profiles and a bunch of goodies
Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet with several new features, including the promised cloud-based driver profiles and a bunch of goodies to make your Tesla experience a bit better. This week, Tesla has started the wider release of its latest software update (2022.24) through 2022.24.5.
Super73 R electric motorbike with 75-mile range at low of $2,795 ($500 off) in New Green Deals
Get ready to hit the trail this fall with the Super73 R-series electric motorbike. On sale today for an impressive $500 off, this high-end e-bike is down to $2,795 at Best Buy, while it normally goes for $3,295. It features an impressive 75-mile range per charge and can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH, making it the perfect bike to hit the trail or ride to work on. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Did Texas-based electric powersports company Volcon just quietly unveil its first e-bike?
It sure looks that way, thanks to several new photos posted on the brand’s social media accounts showing what appears to be a Volcon-branded electric bike called the Volcon Brat. The electric bike seen in the images takes on what we often refer to as “Super73 styling,” named after...
