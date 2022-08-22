ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superdome Trolling Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has done some renovations recently, and the venue decided to do a little trolling while revealing it. A graphic is going viral of a new "express escalator" sign at the Superdome. The graphic states that the new escalator is "28.3x faster than before" with this unique subtext:
Tina Howell

Saints trim their roster to 80 players

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players. The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.
