Nevada County, CA

Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Hanford Sentinel

State & Regional

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world'…. California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison. Updated 2 hrs ago. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Suit: Brink's driver asleep during California jewelry heist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
OXNARD, CA
KGET

California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple fires burning in American River parkway

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hanford Sentinel

California home sales fall big but not so in local counties

Housing demand in California cooled further in July as the effects of rising interest rates and high home prices hit would-be homebuyers, dragging home sales below the annualized 300,000 benchmark level for the first time since May 2020, the California Association of Realtors said this month. Nationwide home sales fell in July for the first time in three years — the biggest decline since 2011.

