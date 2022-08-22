Read full article on original website
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Coroner confirms body found in reservoir is missing Northern California teen Kiely Rodni
An autopsy was performed Tuesday by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner which identified the body found in Prosser Reservoir near Truckee, California as Kiely Rodni, the 16-year-old girl who was missing for more than two weeks. Rodni was found dead, along with her car, in Prosser Reservoir by the group, Adventures with Purpose on Sunday. “The […]
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Hanford Sentinel
State & Regional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world'…. California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison. Updated 2 hrs ago. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying...
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
Hanford Sentinel
Suit: Brink's driver asleep during California jewelry heist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.
10 Freeway closure: Lanes expected to fully reopen Monday
Caltrans crews have been busy Thursday repairing the section of the Interstate 10 that collapsed from a thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
Hanford Sentinel
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
SFGate
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
Volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found the missing teen’s body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
This is the Best Donut in California
Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
foxla.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
Hanford Sentinel
California home sales fall big but not so in local counties
Housing demand in California cooled further in July as the effects of rising interest rates and high home prices hit would-be homebuyers, dragging home sales below the annualized 300,000 benchmark level for the first time since May 2020, the California Association of Realtors said this month. Nationwide home sales fell in July for the first time in three years — the biggest decline since 2011.
Look: Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
