ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tiffany Takes Tiffany Diamond to Brazil

BLUE IN BRAZIL: Tiffany & Co. continued the global tour of its extraordinary Tiffany Diamond and its “Yellow is the New Blue” event, this time heading south — way south — with an exhibition and dinner in São Paulo held Thursday at the Memorial da América Látina. In addition to showing off the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond for the first time in Latin America, the event included a display of some of its other high jewelry pieces including yellow diamonds as well as designs by the legendary Jean Schlumberger. “There is no better way to tell the story of Tiffany than through...
WORLD
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Goes Barefoot With Bold Red Pedicure To Promote Good American Lace Up Denim Jeans

Khloe Kardashian put her own fashionable flair on a traditional Canadian tuxedo. In an Instagram reel uploaded on the Good American page, the reality superstar and co-founder promotes the size-inclusive brand’s Classic Denim Jacket and Good Icon Lace Up Denim. In the video, the media personality raves about the jacket’s versatility and new denim jeans. Available in denim and black, the cropped outerwear includes button fastening at the front and two chest pockets. Kardashian teamed the staple outerwear with Good American’s Good Icon Lace Up Jeans. The straight fit bottoms has a gap proof waistband, reinforced belt loops and lace up...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy